"Sensing this once great dynasty is in decline, the outback's most powerful factions – rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders and billionaire miners – move in for the kill," continuous the official synopsis.

The cast of Territory includes a number of recognisable faces, plus some you might not be familiar with.

Territory cast

Anna Torv as Emily Lawson

Michael Dorman as Graham Lawson

Robert Taylor as Colin Lawson

Sam Corlett as Marshall Lawson

Philippa Northeast as Susie Lawson

Clarence Ryan as Nolan Brannock

Sam Delich as Rich Petrakis

Kylah Day as Sharnie Kennedy

Hamilton Morris as Uncle Bryce

Jake Ryan as Daniel Lawson

Sara Wiseman as Sandra Kirby

Joe Klocek as Lachie Kirkby

Dan Wyllie as Hank Hodge

Jay Ryan as Campbell Miller

Tuuli Narkle as Keeley Redford

Tyler Spencer as Dezi

Anna Torv plays Emily Lawson

Anna Torv as Emily Lawson. Netflix

Who is Emily Lawson? She lives and works on the biggest cattle station in the world, which is owned by her husband's family. Emily comes from cattle ranching stock herself, but her own family have a reputation for stealing, which her ferocious father-in-law reminds her of at every opportunity.

What else has Anna Torv been in? She's best known for Mindhunter, Fringe, The Newsreader and The Secret Life of Us.

Michael Dorman plays Graham Lawson

Michael Dorman as Graham Lawson. Netflix

Who is Graham Lawson? Emily's husband and the eldest son of Colin Lawson, who runs the world's largest cattle station. His brother Daniel was due to inherit the family business, despite Graham being the more senior, but now that he's dead, Graham believes it should go to him. However, his dad doesn't believe he has the backbone, and his strained relationship with his father has led to an alcohol problem.

What else has Michael Dorman been in? His credits include Wonderland, The Secret Life of Us, Daybreakers, The Invisible Man, For All Mankind, Joe Pickett, Patriot and The Secrets She Keeps.

Robert Taylor plays Colin Lawson

Robert Taylor as Colin Lawson. Netflix

Who is Colin Lawson? He runs Marianne Station, but was planning to retire and leave it in the hands of his son Daniel before his death. His eldest son Graham believes he should take it on, but Colin doesn't think he's up to the job. However, the vultures are circling and the station has racked up some serious debut, which means he needs a resolution – and quick.

What else has Robert Taylor been in? You might know him from Longmire, The Newsreader, The Meg, The Matrix and Home and Away.

Sam Corlett plays Marshall Lawson

Sam Corlett as Marshall Lawson. Netflix

Who is Marshall Lawson? Graham's son and Amy's stepson. Marshall left Marianne Station to make a life for himself away from the Lawson name, but Colin wants him to take over now that Daniel is no longer an option. However, his heart's not in it.

What else has Sam Corlett been in? He's best known for Vikings: Valhalla and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Philippa Northeast plays Susie Lawson

Philippa Northeast as Susie Lawson. Netflix

Who is Susie Lawson? Emily and Graham's daughter. She recently dropped out of agricultural college and returned to Marianne Station, which she hopes to run one day. But as a woman, she has to work twice as hard to prove her worth.

What else has Philippa Northeast been in? Her most notable role was in Home and Away. She's also appeared in The Newsreader and Paper Dolls.

Clarence Ryan plays Nolan Brannock

Clarence Ryan as Nolan Brannock. Netflix

Who is Nolan Brannock? He runs his own cattle station and is looking to expand. But with money tight, he might have to make a deal with the devil to make it happen, in turn alienating his own community. Brannock's Indigenous heritage makes him an outlier in the cattle world.

What else has Clarence Ryan been in? His credits include Lockie Leonard. Ryann has also appeared in Stateless, Mystery Road: Road and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Sam Delich plays Rich Petrakis

Sam Delich as Rich Petrakis. Netflix

Who is Rich Petrakis? Marshall lives with Rich and his girlfriend at an encampment in the outback. Initially, the trio appear to have a solid bond, but when Rich learns that Marshall is a Lawson, he takes advantage of his name for financial gain.

What else has Sam Delich been in? You might have watched him in Spiderhead and Last Days of the Space Age.

Kylah Day plays Sharnie Kennedy

Kylah Day plays Sharnie Kennedy. Territory

Who is Sharnie Kennedy? Sharnie and Rich took Marshall in after he left home. She's initially dating Rich, but over time her feelings for Marshall turn into something deeper, which causes a rift within the group.

What else has Kylah Day been in? Her biggest role prior to Territory was in Itch.

Hamilton Morris plays Uncle Bryce

Hamilton Morris as Uncle Bryce. Netflix

Who is Uncle Bryce? One of the elders in Brannock's community who rails against the theft of land from his Indigenous peoples. Uncle Bryce warns Brannock about getting into bed with businesspeople and ranchers who only seek to serve themselves, despite claiming they have good intentions.

What else has Hamilton Morris in? He previously appeared in Sweet Country.

Additional cast:

Jake Ryan (The Great Gatsby, Life After Fighting) plays Daniel Lawson - Colin's son and Graham's brother. He was going to inherit Marianne station, but he dies after being thrown off his horse and savaged by wild dogs.

Sara Wiseman (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, High Country) plays Sandra Kirby - a billionaire businesswoman who wants to add Marianne Station to her portfolio.

Joe Klocek (My Lady Jane, The Dry) plays Lachie Kirkby - Sandra's son. He has his eye on Susie Lawson.

Dan Wyllie (Love My Way, The Veil) plays Hank Hodge - Emily's brother. He makes a living stealing cattle.

Jay Ryan (IT Chapter Two, Scrublands) plays Campbell Miller - a cattle baron who is planning to make a move on Marianne Station. Campbell was also Emily Lawson's first boyfriend and he makes it known that he still has feelings for her.

Tuuli Narkle (Mystery Road: Origin, NCIS: Sydney) plays Keeley Redford - she's from the same community as Brannock.

Tyler Spencer (The New Boy) plays Dezi - Keeley's wayward son, who Brannock reluctantly takes under his wing.

