The character himself is a bold departure from the usual happy-go-lucky underdogs of the MCU, with Steven Grant/Marc Spector suffering from dissociative identity disorder and is also the avatar of the frightening ancient Egyptian god, Khonshu .

Outside of the jukebox Guardians of the Galaxy films, projects from Marvel Studios aren't generally known for their banging soundtracks – but that's one of several ways in which Moon Knight stands out from the crowd.

Still, the Disney Plus series is by no means devoid of laughs, with star Oscar Isaac putting his comic timing and delivery to good use on numerous occasions, including one chaotic sequence set to one of Wham!'s most popular tunes.

If the first episode of Moon Knight had you tapping your foot, read on for a summary of all the songs featured in the show so far – which we'll update weekly as new episodes come out (check our Moon Knight release schedule for more on that).

Moon Knight soundtrack: Every song featured in Marvel series

Episode 1: The Goldfish Problem

Every Grain of Sand - Bob Dylan

A Man without Love - Engelbert Humperdinck

Arab Trap: Made in Egypt - DJ KABOO

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go - Wham!

Bahlam Maak - Nagat

Moon Knight trailer song

The trailer for Moon Knight, which made a big splash in January 2022, is set to a remix of the hit song Day 'N' Nite by Grammy-winning rapper Kid Cudi.

The song's popularity peaked in the UK back in summer 2008, when it reached number two on the singles chart following a remix by an Italian duo known by the stage name Crookers.

However, the trailer's use of the song is altogether more eerie, referencing protagonist Steven Grant's severe sleep disorder, which causes him to become disoriented and lose his grip on reality.

Watch below.

More to follow.

Moon Knight episode 1 is available to stream now on Disney Plus. New episodes Wednesdays. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

