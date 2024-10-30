Mighty Nein animated series: Release date speculation, cast, latest news
All we know so far about Critical Role's next animated series.
With all the excitement around The Legend of Vox Machina season 4, announced shortly before the season 3 finale, fans are looking toward what's coming next in the meantime, the Mighty Nein animated series.
Just like Vox Machina, Mighty Nein is based on a Dungeons & Dragons campaign played by the cast members of Critical Role, featuring a band of misfits and criminals who get thrown into the chaos of a great conflict in the land known as Wildemount.
They're thrown into the centre of it when a reality-shaping artefact ends up in the wrong hands.
Being based on the second campaign played by Critical Role, Mighty Nein has already been getting some hyped built ahead of its release on Prime Video. While all of its details haven't been revealed just yet, there's quite a bit we've learnt already.
Here's everything we've learned about the Mighty Nein series so far.
Mighty Nein animated series release date speculation
The Mighty Nein is expected to be launched in 2025, although an exact release date hasn't been given just yet.
Travis Willingham, the voice actor of Grog and producer of The Legend Vox Machina, expressed to RadioTimes.com they are "stoked about the Mighty Nein series that's coming up", but the team haven't been able to give us a specific time as to when we might be seeing the show on Prime Video just yet.
However, we might be getting some more news in the near future.
In a Polygon interview with the cast, who were asked about Mighty Nein's development so far, Willingham clarified that the animated series is "more than halfway done", with the whole season being written, the storyboards all "being locked, if they haven't been already", and are now getting animation tests back.
As the animation stage of development progresses, Critical Role will be able to give us a release date, or at least a window, once they're able to finalise the timeline.
Who will be in the Mighty Nein cast?
Here are all the Mighty Nein animated series cast members we know of so far:
- Marisha Ray – Beauregard "Beau" Lionett
- Taliesin Jaffe – Mollymauk "Molly" Tealeaf
- Ashley Johnson – Yasha Nydoorin
- Liam O'Brien – Caleb Widogast
- Travis Willingham – Fjord Stone
- Laura Bailey – Jester Lavorre
- Sam Riegel – Nott the Brave
In the same manner as The Legend of Vox Machina, characters in the Mighty Nein animated series will be voiced by actors who originally played their Critical Role counterparts.
The exception is Matthew Mercer, Critical Role's chief critical officer and dungeon master throughout the campaign.
If following the same format as Vox Machina, Mercer will likely be the show's narrator where required along with voicing certain NPC characters.
For example, he has voiced several villains in The Legend of Vox Machina's animated series adaptation such as Sylas Briarwood, Umbrasyl, and Orthax, along with Trinket, the group's beloved pet bear.
Nevertheless, we'll update the cast list as soon as we learn more details.
Is there a trailer for the Mighty Nein animated series?
Yes, there is the below announcement trailer for the Mighty Nein animated series, which was dropped in early 2023:
In July 2024, we later got a sneak peek of a scene from the show in its very early animation stages.
There was a lot to still be added, but we can see that the tone is definitely on point with what we've seen from The Legend of Vox Machina, enough to get fans more than excited to see more:
Mighty Nein is coming to Amazon Prime Video soon.
