They're thrown into the centre of it when a reality-shaping artefact ends up in the wrong hands.

Being based on the second campaign played by Critical Role, Mighty Nein has already been getting some hyped built ahead of its release on Prime Video. While all of its details haven't been revealed just yet, there's quite a bit we've learnt already.

Here's everything we've learned about the Mighty Nein series so far.

The Mighty Nein is expected to be launched in 2025, although an exact release date hasn't been given just yet.

Travis Willingham, the voice actor of Grog and producer of The Legend Vox Machina, expressed to RadioTimes.com they are "stoked about the Mighty Nein series that's coming up", but the team haven't been able to give us a specific time as to when we might be seeing the show on Prime Video just yet.

Prime Video.

However, we might be getting some more news in the near future.

In a Polygon interview with the cast, who were asked about Mighty Nein's development so far, Willingham clarified that the animated series is "more than halfway done", with the whole season being written, the storyboards all "being locked, if they haven't been already", and are now getting animation tests back.

As the animation stage of development progresses, Critical Role will be able to give us a release date, or at least a window, once they're able to finalise the timeline.

Who will be in the Mighty Nein cast?

Here are all the Mighty Nein animated series cast members we know of so far:

Marisha Ray – Beauregard "Beau" Lionett

Taliesin Jaffe – Mollymauk "Molly" Tealeaf

Ashley Johnson – Yasha Nydoorin

Liam O'Brien – Caleb Widogast

Travis Willingham – Fjord Stone

Laura Bailey – Jester Lavorre

Sam Riegel – Nott the Brave

In the same manner as The Legend of Vox Machina, characters in the Mighty Nein animated series will be voiced by actors who originally played their Critical Role counterparts.

Prime Video.

The exception is Matthew Mercer, Critical Role's chief critical officer and dungeon master throughout the campaign.

If following the same format as Vox Machina, Mercer will likely be the show's narrator where required along with voicing certain NPC characters.

For example, he has voiced several villains in The Legend of Vox Machina's animated series adaptation such as Sylas Briarwood, Umbrasyl, and Orthax, along with Trinket, the group's beloved pet bear.

Nevertheless, we'll update the cast list as soon as we learn more details.

Is there a trailer for the Mighty Nein animated series?

Yes, there is the below announcement trailer for the Mighty Nein animated series, which was dropped in early 2023:

In July 2024, we later got a sneak peek of a scene from the show in its very early animation stages.

There was a lot to still be added, but we can see that the tone is definitely on point with what we've seen from The Legend of Vox Machina, enough to get fans more than excited to see more:

Mighty Nein is coming to Amazon Prime Video soon.

