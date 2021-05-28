Lucifer tribute explained – who are Craig Charles Henderson, Arthur Melbourne Hooper and Merritt Yohnka?

Lucifer is finally back with eight brand new episodes on Netflix, two of which include touching tributes to people associated with the production who have recently passed away.

The first tributes at the start of Lucifer season five part two, which is dedicated to the memory of Craig Charles Henderson (1947 – 2019) and Arthur Melbourne Hooper (1920 – 2020).

Little is known about Craig, but it is believed he could be some relation to Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson, who follows someone of that name on Twitter.

The account has been inactive since 2018 but it was a vocal supporter of the Save Lucifer campaign, sending out messages such as: “Never giving up save Lucifer.”

Meanwhile, Arthur Melbourne Hooper is the late grandfather of actor Tom Ellis, who plays the title role in the Netflix series and is also known for his work on Miranda and Merlin.

The series finale sees another dedication, this time going to Merritt Yohnka (1958 – 2020), who served as stunt co-ordinator on Lucifer’s third and fourth seasons.

He was clearly very prolific in his field, with credits for stunt work across a wide variety of big name productions including Rizzoli & Isles, Chuck, The Shield and Pretty Little Liars.

Yohnka passed away in 2020 at the age of 62 years old following a brave cancer battle, leaving behind a wife, children and “large extended family” according to IMDb.

