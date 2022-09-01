The age of returning to Middle-earth has finally arrived.

Set in the iconic fantasy world created by J R R Tolkien and set centuries before Frodo Baggins comes into the possession of the One Ring, the new series opens by following elf warrior Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) as she fears an old evil is returning to the world.

Will Galadriel and other heroes be able to prevent the return of an ancient darkness?

More importantly, when does The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power arrive on Prime Video?

All the updates from this world and others... The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What time is Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power out on Prime Video?

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power will be released on Prime Video in the UK on Friday 2nd September 2022 at 2am BST.

The first two episodes of the season will be released together as part of a double-bill premiere.

This is the same time as the release in the US at 9pm EST.

The series will consist of eight episodes and will release episodes weekly on Fridays at the same time in the UK.

Where can you watch Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Charlie Vickers as Halbrand in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Matt Grace/Prime Video

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

If you're signing up to the streamer for the first time, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for Prime services.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next-day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Read more:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will land on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 2nd September 2022 – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.