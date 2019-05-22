Having started out as David Benioff and DB Weiss's assistant, Cogman wrote various episodes for the HBO series including episode two of the eighth season, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and had originally been slated to develop a new series set within the Game of Thrones universe.

Game of Thrones showrunners Benioff and Weiss meanwhile are working to develop a new Star Wars trilogy, which will be released following The Rise of Skywalker.

Back in 2017 Amazon struck a reported $250 million deal, signing on for five seasons of the Lord of the Rings series. The show will be set during the 3,441-year period before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring.

Cogman is also reportedly attached as screenwriter to an upcoming live-action version of the animated Arthurian film The Sword in the Stone.