A key Game of Thrones writer is set to join Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series
Bryan Cogman will be consulting on Amazon's adaptation of JRR Tolkien's epic series
Game of Thrones writer and co-executive producer Bryan Cogman is set to swap George RR Martin's fantasy world for another, equally mythical series.
Cogman has reportedly signed on as consultant on Amazon's much-anticipated Lord of the Rings television series, according to Variety.
Having started out as David Benioff and DB Weiss's assistant, Cogman wrote various episodes for the HBO series including episode two of the eighth season, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and had originally been slated to develop a new series set within the Game of Thrones universe.
Game of Thrones showrunners Benioff and Weiss meanwhile are working to develop a new Star Wars trilogy, which will be released following The Rise of Skywalker.
Back in 2017 Amazon struck a reported $250 million deal, signing on for five seasons of the Lord of the Rings series. The show will be set during the 3,441-year period before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring.
Cogman is also reportedly attached as screenwriter to an upcoming live-action version of the animated Arthurian film The Sword in the Stone.