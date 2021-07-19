KonoSuba season 3 release date: plot, trailer and news for anime series

With a movie, a crossover spin-off, and two seasons of KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! already released, there’s plenty of Kazuma, Aqua, Magumin and Darkness to enjoy.

However, there’s far more where that came from, with the KonuSuba anime’s Twitter account confirming that yet more RPG-esque adventures are heading our way.

Inspired by the Japanese light novels of the same name, KonoSuba follows Kazuma Satō, a young boy who is transported to a video game-like world after his untimely death.

However, it seems Kazuma will now be levelling up with season three – here’s everything you need to know about the next instalment of KonoSuba.

KonoSuba season 3 release date

News of more KonoSuba was announced via the anime’s Twitter page on 18th July 2021.

Translated into English, the tweet says: “New animation production decision! A blessing to this wonderful world! The production of a new animation has been decided!

“New animation announcement visual released! Please look forward to the follow-up report.”

The announcement didn’t confirm specifically whether this was a third season of KonoSuba or a related spin-off project such as a second feature film, with details set to be revealed in a follow-up post.

However, fans can rest easy knowing that KonoSuba is returning in some form – but may be waiting a while as the announcement suggested that production was only just beginning.

Unless Studio Deen has secretly been working on a surprise release, the earliest we’ll likely see KonoSuba season three is 2022 – and perhaps even later than that if the project is indeed a feature film.

It will be the longest break in the series yet – seasons one and two aired in Japan in January 2016 and January 2017 respectively, with film KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson releasing in August 2019.

KonoSuba season 3 plot

KonoSuba follows Kazuma Satō, a young boy who dies from a heart attack after saving a girl from an incoming truck. However upon his death he is transported to a world similar to that of a role-playing game (RPG), and soon forms a dysfunctional party including goddess Aqua, magician Megumin, and knight Darkness.

Seeing as the first two seasons and film covered the first five volumes of the light novel series, KonoSuba season three will likely adapt volumes six and seven.

Possible spoilers from here on out – but these volumes see Darkness leaving to marry a lord, possibly breaking up the misfit party of adventurers for good.

Kazuma is living comfortably with the reward money as news of his victories against the Devil King spread. This soon sparks interest from The Crown, with Princess Iris enlisting his help to capture The Chivalrous Thief Chris who has poached the empire’s wealth.

However a skirmish with the Devil King’s army ends in disaster, and Kazuma is exiled in disgrace and separated from his trusted party. The reincarnated former gamer will then have to clear his name – and uncover a far-reaching royal conspiracy while he’s at it…

Season three will also likely develop the budding relationship between Kazuma and Megumin, which was a key focus of the 2019 movie.

KonoSuba trailer

There won’t be a trailer for KonoSuba season three for a while yet, but this trailer for season two may act as a refresher:

KonoSuba cast

There’s no news on the season three cast just yet, but we expect the same main cast to all return:

Arnie Pantoja plays Kazuma Satō

Who is Kazuma? The protagonist of the series, Kazuma was originally a Japanese student who routinely skipped school in order to play video games. However, after dying in a motor accident he is reincarnated in the Fantasy World, where the former gamer teams up with the Goddess of Water Aqua to defeat the Demon King and free all the people oppressed by his rule.

Where have I heard Arnie Pantoja before? Accomplished voice actor Arnie Pantoja has appeared as Watchdog Man in fellow anime One Punch Man, Reno in videogame Final Fantasy VII Remake and of course Kazuma Satou in crossover Isekai Quartet.

Faye Mata plays Aqua

Who is Aqua? Worshipped by the Axis Cult, prior to the Fantasy World Aqua helped guide humans to the afterlife. She reveres the attention she gets as a goddess, and although energetic can get upset often. However, she is extremely powerful as an archpriest and can even resurrect people, but has low stats in luck and intelligence.

Where have I heard Faye Mata before? American actress Faye Mata is best known for voicing Lulu in long-running videogame League of Legends, Petra Macneary in Fire Emblem and Yukie Shikako in Netflix anime Godzilla: Singular Point.

Erica Mendez plays Megumin

Who is Megumin? Megumin is a fourteen-year-old archwizard of the Crimson Demons race – who are known for having dark brown hair, crimson eyes and powerful magic. However, Megumin only knows a single Explosion spell, which while extremely powerful also incapacitates her after a single use. She is the first person to join Kazuma’s party, eventually falling in love with him.

Where have I heard Erica Mendez before? Voice actress Erica Mendez has recently provided the voices of Sailor Uranus in the Viz Media dub of Sailor Moon, Gugu in To Your Eternity and Phil in videogame New Pokemon Snap.

Cristina Vee plays Darkness

Who is Darkness? The ominously named Darkness is an 18-year-old crusader with powerful offence and defence stats counterbalanced by a lack of accuracy. She was eventually revealed as former noble Lalatina Dustiness Ford, who became a crusader against the wishes of her influential father. She becomes serious when it comes to defending her friends – and also falls in love with Kazuma, trying and failing several times to win over the adventurer.

Where have I heard Cristina Vee before? Actress and director Cristina Valenzuela – known by her stage name of Cristina Vee – provides voices of English dubs of anime, cartoons and videogames, and has voiced Young Donald Duck in DuckTales, Hestu in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and Yuko Tani in several Godzilla anime films.

