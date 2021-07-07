To Your Eternity episode 13 release date: Delay, trailer and how to watch

Despite charting the exploits of an initially cold and stony protagonist, To Your Eternity has surprisingly become one of the most emotional and heartbreaking anime of recent years.

The show follows Fushi, an immortal entity that can change his form, who journeys to the mortal world and slowly starts to form a personality by interacting with humans.

After the manga won rave reviews in Japan an anime was soon ordered, premiering in April 2021 and soon gaining a sizeable following.

However, the anime has taken a bit of a break ahead of its thirteenth episode – here’s everything you need to know about To Your Eternity and how to catch the next elusive episode.

To Your Eternity episode 13 release date

Titled Aspiring to Go Higher, To Your Eternity episode 13 will be available at 5:30pm BST on Monday 12th July 2021.

The episode will be released simultaneously worldwide, which translates to 9:30am PT/12:30pm ET for American fans and a slightly more unreasonable time of 2am ACST for those down under.

However, this is only for the subtitled version – the English dub is a little further behind, with the dubbed edition of episode 13 due out on 24th August 2021.

Was To Your Eternity episode 13 delayed?

Yes and no – while there will be a break between episodes 12 and 13, a To Your Eternity episode still technically aired during its usual slot.

Titled Fushi’s Journey, the special episode did not feature any new footage but was rather a recap of the series so far, highlighting key character moments and plot points that will surely be important in the second half of the season.

Once episode 13 airs, the show will then resume its schedule and return to broadcasting regular episodes every week.

This isn’t the first time the acclaimed anime series has been affected by a delay, however – the first season was initially set to premiere in October 2020, but was delayed to April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How many episodes will To Your Eternity have?

Not including recap special Fushi’s Journey, To Your Eternity season one will be made up of twenty episodes.

The series began on 12th April 2021, with the twentieth episode and season finale set to air on 30th August 2021.

Given the show’s popularity and critical acclaim, we would expect To Your Eternity to return for more episodes of season two – though it would depend on how much of the 15 volume manga the first season covers.

To Your Eternity trailer

This cryptic trailer does not give away any spoilers, but shows how Fushi can change his form – first as objects such as an orb, and later to sentient creatures such as a dog and a young boy.

To Your Eternity cast

With the English dub well underway now, we have a full cast list – here’s each major character and the voice actor portraying them.

Fushi

An immortal divine being, Fushi was placed on Earth to preserve the information and experiences of the world. He has the ability to change his form, first starting out as an orb, and then later a rock, some moss and a wolf.

After a young boy takes in the wolf and later passes away, Fushi takes on the form of the nameless boy and travels the world in his likeness.

Who voices Fushi? Fushi is played by former child star Jacob Hopkins, who is best known for voicing the title character in The Amazing World of Gumball and for his work as Alexander Drew in True Blood. He has also had a recurring role on The Goldbergs since 2013, and provided voices to fellow anime Kuroko’s Basketball.

March

One of the first humans Fushi meets on his journey, March acts as his mother figure despite only being a young girl herself. She comes from a tribe that attempted to sacrifice her to the god Oniguma for prosperity.

Who voices March? March is played by veteran voice actress Sarah Anne Williams, who has also lent her voice to animes such as Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World, Puella Magi Madoka Magica and Kill la Kill.

Parona

A close friend and sister figure to March, Parona is an exiled member of the Ninannah tribe who saves her from the sacrificial ceremony.

Who voices Parona? Up-and-coming voice actress Valeria Rodriguez portrays Parona in the English dub, and can also be heard in anime I’m Standing on a Million Lives and videogame Genshin Impact.

Pioran

Pioran is an old woman imprisoned in Yanome who escapes with March, Parona and Fushi, and later teaches Fushi how to speak, write and live as a human.

Who voices Pioran? Pioran is voiced by Dorothy Elias-Fahn, who has also appeared in Trigun, Danganropa and Cowboy Bebop.

The Beholder

Fushi’s creator, The Beholder was the one who sent Fushi to Earth as an orb and also narrates the series.

Who voices The Beholder? Cory Yee, who has also appeared in Netflix anime Godzilla: Singular Point and video games Destiny 2 and Genshin Impact.

How to watch To Your Eternity

To Your Entity is available to watch on anime streaming service Crunchyroll for fans outside of Asia.

New subtitled episodes are available on the site the same day as they air in Japan, but only for those with a Crunchyroll Premium subscription – free users will have to wait an extra week after transmission to watch the latest instalment.

Crunchyroll has also been releasing the English dub of To Your Eternity weekly beginning with the first episode on 31st May 2021, running at a pace around six weeks behind the subtitled Japanese release.

To Your Eternity is available to stream on Crunchyroll.