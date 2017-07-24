And remember, this a family reunion: after the R+L = J theory was confirmed during last season, Daenerys is actually Snow’s aunt (his mother is Ned Stark’s sister Lyanna and his father is Rhaegar Targaryen, Daenerys’ older brother). That makes Daenerys’s claim that she was "born to rule the Seven Kingdoms" untrue, as by Westeros law Snow is the true heir to the throne as the only surviving male Targaryen. Awkward.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we can see more scheming from Cersei Lannister, Euron Greyjoy basking in cheering crowds and the unsullied battling against Lannister soldiers.

It's going to be a long week's wait...

Game of Thrones Season 7 episode 3 will air next Monday on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm on the same day