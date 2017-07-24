Jon Snow meets Daenerys Targaryen in new Game of Thrones trailer
The King in the North finally faces off with the Mother of Dragons
* Spoilers incoming – get on your dragon and fly back if you haven’t seen Game of Thrones season 2 episode 2 *
Game of Thrones fans have been speculating about this moment for six seasons and now we’re only one episode away from witnessing it: the grand meeting of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. After the mother of Dragons summoned the King of the North during episode two, it looks as though the two will finally come face to face next Monday.
And remember, this a family reunion: after the R+L = J theory was confirmed during last season, Daenerys is actually Snow’s aunt (his mother is Ned Stark’s sister Lyanna and his father is Rhaegar Targaryen, Daenerys’ older brother). That makes Daenerys’s claim that she was "born to rule the Seven Kingdoms" untrue, as by Westeros law Snow is the true heir to the throne as the only surviving male Targaryen. Awkward.
Elsewhere in the trailer, we can see more scheming from Cersei Lannister, Euron Greyjoy basking in cheering crowds and the unsullied battling against Lannister soldiers.
It's going to be a long week's wait...
Game of Thrones Season 7 episode 3 will air next Monday on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm on the same day