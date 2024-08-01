Luke Brandon Field plays young Daniel Molloy, sharing the role of the journalist with Eric Bogosian, with season 2 episode 6 jumping back in time to focus on the journalist's fiery dynamic with Jacob Anderson's Louis du Point de Lac and Assad Zaman's Armand.

By the end of the season, that relationship is made all the more complicated when Armand turns Daniel into a vampire.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about where he sees Daniel's journey going in future seasons, Field said: "I would love to [return].

More like this

"I think there's so much to explore with Daniel Molloy, old and young. We’ve got so much literature in Anne Rice's wonderful books, certain chapters, certain things that can be explored, so I would be over the moon to explore it.

Luke Brandon Field as young Daniel Molloy in Interview with the Vampire season 2. MC Network Entertainment LLC. All Rights Reserved,Larry Horricks

"Eric and I have discussed things about the character, which I know that we would love to talk more about or show more in an upcoming season, whatever that looks like. But Rollin [Jones, showrunner] is so amazing, I'm sure whatever he decides to do, it'll be great. And if that includes me, then, gosh, lots to happen maybe."

Field is no stranger to Rice's books and what the show's fandom is hoping for, adding that he would love for The Devil's Minion, the iconic chapter which details a romantic relationship between young Daniel and Armand, will be adapted.

"Look, of course, there is a very specific chapter, which I know a lot of people love," he pointed out.

Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy in Interview with the Vampire. AMC Network Entertainment LLC. All Rights Reserved,Larry Horricks

"When I've met fans, they've certainly discussed it with me, or just talked about it. And I read it multiple times. And it's truly amazing. So to take that at some point and intercut it, with whatever season happens, that would be amazing.

"But also, obviously Daniel’s memory pretty much is wiped out for a lot of what we've seen so far. But I think it would be interesting to see how he's still manipulated by them, and still very much drawn into that world. And you know, we've already seen that memory is a monster, as the tagline goes, and what happens further to Daniel, which he thinks is his life construct, really, possibly could have been the vampires the whole time. And that's awesome."

Season 2 offers us more of a glimpse into Louis and Daniel's history together than ever before with the episode Don't Be Afraid, Just Start The Tape, which features deeply intense scenes between Louis, Daniel and Armand.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Aptly, Field admits: "I was scared, I'm not gonna lie, I was really scared! And I thought to myself, 'If I'm finding it this scary, then it's gonna be great.' And I think it's important, it really taught me to lean into things that you are unsure about, that you don't know how it's gonna go. But you'll make the best opportunities and best efforts. And again, I think it really like I think it really turned out well."

He added: "It was the first episode that was shot in the season. It was going to be second, but they decided to change things round last minute, and I think we were all quite nervous because we thought, 'Okay, we've got a week to plot it all out.' But Rolin Jones, the showrunner, Hannah Moscovitch, the writer of the episode and courageous director, were like, 'We know this is intense, you've got this, we are here for you.' I think very quickly, we were like, 'Okay, we're just going to try this out.'

"It was it was a lot, it was intense. But the nice thing was because of the fact that Jacob and Assad had worked together the season before and have really good dynamic and chemistry, everyone was just so down to be supportive and helpful. Nothing felt like a slog. Everything was like, 'I know I'm supported, I know this is a crazy episode and this is experimental, so let's just go all out.' And I think we really accomplished that."

Interview with the Vampire season 2 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.