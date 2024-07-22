With Daemon's side quest at Harrenhal continuing into episode 6, he was faced with a vision of his older brother, the late King Viserys, once again played by Paddy Considine.

Of course, after Viserys's death in season 1, which began the entire Dance of Dragons mess, Considine was not expected to make a return this season - but as Daemon's visions get more and more worrying, and he gets more and more desperate to steal the crown, he sees his late brother as he knew him, sitting on the Iron Throne.

What comes after is almost a direct replay of a conversation Viserys had with Daemon in season 1, when he confronted him over a comment Daemon made about Viserys's dead son Baelon, referring to him as "the heir for a day".

The conversation sees Viserys tell Daemon he should have been at his side following his wife and son's death, and that he will be naming Rhaenyra as his heir - not Daemon. He goes on to banish him to Runestone.

When the vision disappears, Daemon sees Ser Simon Strong (Simon Russell Beale) and threatens him, under the belief that it's him who's somehow causing the visions.

Daemon later sees a vision of Viserys grieving his late wife Aemma, telling him: "I'm here now." As Viserys collapses into his arms, he tells him: "I'm sorry. You needed me. I'm here now."

Throughout the series, Daemon's visions have become increasingly disturbing as he hatches plans to steal the crown, from decapitating a young version of his wife Rhaenyra to an incestuous sex scene with his late mother Alyssa.

In episode 6, however, it seems Daemon has earned himself an ally in Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) - and the pair could be very dangerous.

