During his spooky side quest at Harrenhal, Daemon has been seeing various visions, largely of women he's wronged in his life, including a young Rhaenyra (played by the returning Milly Alcock) and his first wife, Laena (Nanna Blondell).

It's unclear as to whether these visions are down to his deteroriating mental state or the Harrenhal "curse" (or a mixture of both), but Daemon is certainly losing his grip on reality - and, to make him even more dangerous, he's got his eyes set on the throne, despite his wife Rhaenyra (now played by Emma D'Arcy) being the rightful successor to the late King Viserys (Paddy Considine).

In season 2 episode 5, his visions got all the more disturbing as he imagined having sex with a silver-haired woman who was then revealed to be his own mother, Alyssa Targaryen.

Here's everything you need to know about that disturbing scene.

Who plays Daemon's mother in House of the Dragon season 2?

Daemon's mother, Alyssa Targaryen, is played by actress Emeline Lambert.

Lambert had various credits to her name before appearing in House of the Dragon, previously starring in the Django TV series as Caroline Turner.

In 2023, the actress appeared in five episodes of Invasion, playing Dr Esmee Gagneux, and in the same year she appeared in the short film Lena.

Alyssa in House of the Dragon is her latest role. It's not yet confirmed if she's going to return to the series but, considering Alcock and Blondell have both appeared in various visions so far, it's certainly possible.

When did Daemon's mother die?

Later on in the episode, it's referenced that Daemon never knew his mother.

In Fire and Blood, Daemon was three when Alyssa died giving birth to his brother, Aegon II. Daemon also barely knew his brother, as he died a few months later.

Instead, Daemon grew up in his brother Viserys's shadow, with this being referenced by the vision of Alyssa.

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen in House of the Dragon. HBO

She tells Daemon: "You were always the strong one. The finest swordsman. The fiercest dragon rider. Your brother had love in his heart, but he lacked your constitution.”

She goes on to tell him that Daemon was "made to wear" the crown, and finally identifies herself by describing him as her "favourite son".

