Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon halts filming after positive COVID case

Production on HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has been put on hold after a member of the crew tested positive for coronavirus.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, filming will shut down for just two days – although the positive crew member and close contacts will continue to quarantine in line with restrictions.

It is one of several UK-based productions in a matter of days to have been impacted by rising coronavirus cases in the country, following similar delays to the second season of Bridgerton and Netflix‘s film adaptation of the musical Matilda.

House of the Dragon began production back in April of this year, with a planned release set for 2022 – and it’s unlikely this short delay will have too much of a long term effect on the show’s launch.

The series is based three centuries before the events of Game of Thrones and is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, which details the story of House Targaryen.

An all-star cast for the series was announced last year, with Paddy Considine (The Third Day), Olivia Cooke (Sound of Metal), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Emma D’Arcy (Wanderlust) and newcomer Fabien Frankel among those in line for major roles.

Miguel Sapochnik, who directed several episodes of Game of Thrones, and Colony co-creator Ryan Condal serve as joint showrunners for the series, which the latter created alongside George R.R. Martin.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Fans were given a first glimpse of the 10-episode series back in May, with images showing Matt Smith’s transformation into Prince Daemon Targaryen.

House of the Dragon premieres on HBO Max in 2022. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.