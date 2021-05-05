First look at Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon shows Matt Smith in character

HBO has revealed more images from its upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, showing Matt Smith’s transformation into Prince Daemon Targaryen.

The former Doctor Who star will play the ancestor of Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen in the spin-off, which will be set approximately 300 years before the events of the original show.

Filming is currently underway on the hotly anticipated project and HBO has now revealed images of several cast members in action, including Smith with co-star Emma D’Arcy, who plays his niece (and wife), Rhaenyra.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen & Prince Daemon Targaryen. #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/uK0FigUbhq — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) May 5, 2021

The new images also give us a fresh look at Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel) and Rhys Ifans (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows) as members of the noble House Hightower.

They will portray father-daughter duo Otto and Alicent, whose stories are closely intertwined with that of the Targaryens, as fans of George RR Martin’s universe will know.

HBO has also unveiled our first look at Small Axe star Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, also known as The Sea Snake, who hails from the island of Driftmark.

Game of Thrones remains one of the most popular television shows of all-time, although some fans still feel that 2019’s final episode fell well short of expectations.

It is hoped that his new chapter in Martin’s fantasy empire will restore faith in the franchise, with Paddy Considine (The Third Day), Eve Best (Fate: The Winx Saga) and Sonoya Mizuno (Devs) among the supporting cast.

House of the Dragon premieres on HBO Max in 2022. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.