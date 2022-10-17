House of the Dragon finale trailer teases Rhaenyra going to war
"The Greens are coming for you, Rhaenyra, and for your children."
War is coming to House of the Dragon. The impending conflict, known as the Dance of the Dragons, will see the Targaryens' steeds do much worse than dance, something which is hinted at in a trailer for the final episode just released by HBO Max.
"The Greens are coming for you, Rhaenyra, and for your children," Rhaenys (Eve Best in the House of the Dragon cast) warns Emma D'Arcy's steely-faced Rhaenyra.
The trailer then goes on to depict snippets of each side preparing for battle, much of which will be wielded while riding dragons. See for yourself below.
House of the Dragon season 2 has already been confirmed, so it's likely the finale will only be the beginning of the civil war, which lasts a couple of years in George R R Martin's Fire and Blood novel.
Still, that doesn't mean we couldn't see a fan favourite character meet a gruesome death before the credits roll in. It is a Game of Thrones prequel, after all.
