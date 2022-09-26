House of the Dragon kicked off the second half of its debut season with that much-anticipated time-jump , recasting two major players.

Warning: spoilers follow for House of the Dragon episode 6, The Princess and the Queen

Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke replaced Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as, respectively, Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower in episode 6, The Princess and the Queen (named after one of George RR Martin's novellas, fact fans).

In RadioTimes.com's companion series Beyond the Dragon, we deliver our House of the Dragon episode 6 review and reaction, unpacking all the biggest developments in the latest episode – including the time-jump and the decision to swap out two cast members.

The episode picked up 10 years after the previous episode, We Light The Way, with Rhaenyra giving birth to her third child (named Joffrey – eek), with the child's dark hair sparking speculation about its parentage.

Ser Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) suspected his son, Ser Harwin (Ryan Corr), of being the father and offered his resignation as Hand of the King in response – an offer refused by King Viserys (Paddy Considine), who instead allowed Sir Lyonel to escort Harwin to Harrenhal.

But it appears Viserys will need to find a new Hand after all, with both Ser Lyonel and his hand being killed upon arrival in a fire orchestrated by Larys (Matthew Needham). The drama is really heating up...

