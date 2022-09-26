Beyond the Dragon: House of the Dragon episode 6 review and reaction
The verdict is in on those major recastings.
Warning: spoilers follow for House of the Dragon episode 6, The Princess and the Queen
House of the Dragon kicked off the second half of its debut season with that much-anticipated time-jump, recasting two major players.
Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke replaced Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as, respectively, Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower in episode 6, The Princess and the Queen (named after one of George RR Martin's novellas, fact fans).
In RadioTimes.com's companion series Beyond the Dragon, we deliver our House of the Dragon episode 6 review and reaction, unpacking all the biggest developments in the latest episode – including the time-jump and the decision to swap out two cast members.
The episode picked up 10 years after the previous episode, We Light The Way, with Rhaenyra giving birth to her third child (named Joffrey – eek), with the child's dark hair sparking speculation about its parentage.
Ser Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) suspected his son, Ser Harwin (Ryan Corr), of being the father and offered his resignation as Hand of the King in response – an offer refused by King Viserys (Paddy Considine), who instead allowed Sir Lyonel to escort Harwin to Harrenhal.
But it appears Viserys will need to find a new Hand after all, with both Ser Lyonel and his hand being killed upon arrival in a fire orchestrated by Larys (Matthew Needham). The drama is really heating up...
More like this
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Read More:
- How to watch House of the Dragon - where can you stream?
- Matt Smith says "daunting" Doctor Who prepared him for House of the Dragon
- House of the Dragon planned to last three or four seasons
- Meet the cast of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series
- When is House of the Dragon set? Game of Thrones timeline explained
- What is the Dance of the Dragons? House of the Dragon war explained
- Where was House of the Dragon filmed?
- What book is House of the Dragon based on? Fire and Blood book changes
- What is Aegon’s Dream and the Prince That Was Promised in House of the Dragon?
- What is Old Valyria, the Doom and High Valyrian in House of the Dragon?
- Game of Thrones books in order: A Song of Ice and Fire and more
House of the Dragon airs on Sky Atlantic and is available on NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.