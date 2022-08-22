House of the Dragon premiere crashes HBO Max app

Viewers in the US complained via Twitter about being unable to watch House of the Dragon's first episode after the HBO Max app crashed.

The world of Westeros returned to our screens last night with House of the Dragon – HBO's Game of Thrones prequel – however, not all fans were able to access the highly-anticipated premiere.

An HBO spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that the problem seemed to be among viewers connecting via Amazon's devices.

"House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening," the channel said.

"We’re aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to HBO for comment.

Many fans were reporting difficulties on Twitter when trying to watch House of the Dragon through the HBO Max app, citing the Game of Thrones spin-off as the only show on the platform that would cause it to crash.

The fantasy drama, which has been three years in the making, follows the Targaryen family during their rule on the Iron Throne, covering the events leading up to the Dance of the Dragons.

Featuring a star-studded cast including the likes of Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, the series aired on Sky Atlantic in the early hours of the morning in the UK, with the episode airing once again tonight at 9pm.

