He explained: "The reason I got into this job in the first place was because I have a very short attention span. I am very, very poor at maintaining anything for any length of time. I've had many, many hobbies and passions over the years. Not a single one do I still do. I fall madly in love with things and then almost immediately forget about them."

One the possibility of appearing in the show, Lewis added: "It's not something I'm looking at or want to do but would not turn my nose up at. I'd be very interested to see if it was Neville as an adult — a whole different vibe. That could be interesting. I would certainly look at that and consider it."

Matthew Lewis in Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2 Warner Bros Pictures

While it seems unlikely that the Max series would feature Neville as an adult, this could give hope to fans that Lewis would be up for playing the character in a film adaptation of stage-play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Back in 2021, Chris Columbus, the director of the first two Harry Potter films, said he would be interested in adapting the play for the screen, with Daniel Redcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson back in their roles.

He said: "I would love to direct The Cursed Child. It’s a great play and the kids are actually the right age to play those roles. It’s a small fantasy of mine."

Chairperson of Warner Bros Television, Channing Dungey, previously admitted the difficulty in casting the role of Harry, Ron and Hermione in the new series, saying: "The first step for us is figuring out who this showrunner is going to be and once we get that locked down, then we can start having those [casting] conversations.

"The tricky part is the first two books, where the kids are on the younger end, around 11 or 12."

The Harry Potter series will arrive on Max in 2026.

