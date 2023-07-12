Iconic British actor Bradley is well known for playing grouchy caretaker Argus Filch and appeared in seven of the eight Harry Potter films.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the upcoming series, he said: "I don’t think it will take anything [away] from what everyone achieved over the 10 years that we made all the films, which I’m incredibly proud of. I love meeting particularly young people with their families - kids now who weren’t even born when we finished making the films!

"It’s something I’m still very proud of being a part of, of course. The fact that the character - there didn’t seem to be that much of him in the books originally. Once about two or three of the films had come out, I started sending my kids to the bookshop to check out when a new book was published to flick through and see if Filch was still alive. They would come back home, ‘Yes, yes, there’ll be another film, Dad.’"

Bradley went on: "As to the planned TV version of it, I think it’ll be very interesting to see what they will do with the extra time they’ll have to film more of the books than we could. The Goblet of Fire and the last two, they were quite chunky - how do you condense those into a two and a half hour film?

"Of course, you’ve got to sacrifice quite a lot of plot and characters. I’m assuming the reason they’re doing it is they’ll be able to include more of the story because they’ll have more screen time - a lot more than the films had. I’ll be interested. I haven’t had the call yet!"

While we'd love to see Bradley back as Filch, it seems unlikely that any of the original cast will appear, with Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, telling ComicBook.com: "My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh, and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere."

