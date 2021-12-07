Good Omens season 2 predictions – what will happen in the sequel?

Bookish angel Aziraphale and the (literally) devil-may-care demon Crowley are returning for a second season of Good Omens.

Advertisement

Michael Sheen and David Tennant have both returned to reprise their roles as the Ross and Rachel of celestial beings, and have already started filming the second instalment of the Amazon Prime Video series at the time of writing.

Season one was based on the book of the same name by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman (although there were some differences between the Good Omens book and TV series, including the – spoiler! – switched-bodies twist at the end).

However, when it comes to season two, the plot really is a mystery, save for a few tantalising clues and titbits scattered across the internet, mostly by none other than Gaiman himself.

From Soho pubs and brand new angel characters, to time-travelling and an on-screen romance between “Ineffable Husbands” Aziraphale and Crowley, here are all our predictions for Good Omens season two.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

1. Crowley will open a London pub

Could Aziraphale and Crowley become neighbours in Good Omens season two?

At the start of November, Gaiman retweeted the first image of both Michael Sheen and David Tennant in costume, before teasing a potential development in Crowley’s life.

“You waited. And now you see @michaelsheen and David Tennant, being perfectly effable. (On our Soho set. The bookshop is on the left. Could that be a pub on the right?),” he posted on Twitter.

The cryptic note could suggest that Crowley (sat on the right) has opened a pub right across the street from his friend Aziraphale’s more genteel business venture, his antiquarian bookshop (which Crowley restored to its former glory at the end of season one, following a fire).

After all, it would be completely in character for Crowley to set up a raucous Soho pub right opposite the quiet bookshop, while potentially luring away Aziraphale’s customers to boot.

You waited. And now you see @michaelsheen and David Tennant, being perfectly effable.



(On our Soho set. The bookshop is on the left. Could that be a pub on the right?)#GoodOmens Season 2 @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/LiqCGWT8Oh — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 2, 2021

2. Aziraphale and Crowley will become a romantic item

Amazon

Are Aziraphale and Crowley in love? According to the Good Omens author, we may well find out in season two…

Wait and see. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 30, 2021

“Wait and see.” With just three words, Neil Gaiman reignited fans’ hopes of a proper, on-screen romance between the will-they-won’t-they angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley.

The author and screenwriter made the comment on Twitter, in response to a fan who asked if the angel and demon would “hook up” in the Amazon Prime Video sequel.

Season one featured plenty of potentially romantic moments between the two, with Aziraphale seemingly falling for Crowley before our very eyes in episode three, when the demon saved Aziraphale’s rare books from a World War Two bombing.

In an interview for the show’s accompanying book, The Nice and Accurate Good Omens TV Companion, director Douglas Mackinnon revealed that the moment marked a turning point in their relationship.

“I know that Michael Sheen is a hundred per cent sure that Aziraphale falls in love with Crowley, and that moment occurs when the bomb drops on the church,” he said.

3. We’ll see more of the Good Omens angels

All the way back in 2017, Neil Gaiman told RadioTimes.com that his planned Good Omens book sequel with Pratchett was “about where the angels actually came from”, and that the additional angels in season one – including Jon Hamm’s Angel Gabriel in the Good Omens cast – were drawn from those plans.

It seems likely that season two will be an origin story of sorts, with Gaiman confirming on his website that “our story actually begins about five minutes before anyone had got around to saying, ‘Let there be Light'”.

When season two was announced, Gaiman once again teased that he and Terry Pratchett had started to plot out the Good Omens book sequel before the latter’s death – and it seems that it heavily featured various brand new angel characters.

He explained: “I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens – that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next.”

4. Good Omens season 2 will feature flashbacks

Not only do we think that more angels will feature in Good Omens season two, but there may be an angel who’s travelled through “time and space” (and lost their memory in the process) to find Aziraphale’s bookshop.

On his blog, Gaiman wrote: “As Good Omens continues, we will be back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery which starts with one of the angels wandering through a Soho street market with no memory of who they might be, on their way to Aziraphale’s bookshop.”

This means we might see more historical flashbacks (perhaps similar to the ones in season one, episode three, when we followed our central duo on a whistle stop tour through time, from Rome to Shakespeare’s London, through to World War Two and the present-day).

Or (dare we say it), could there be time travel featured? After all, they’re angels and demons, so it could be in their power.

5. We’ll meet the ancestors of season 1 characters

Remember Jack Whitehall’s dual role in Good Omens season one as both Newton ‘Newt’ Pulsifer and his ancestor, the bearded Witchfinder General?

We know that plenty of Good Omens season one cast members will be returning for season two, but in brand new roles. (These stars include Paul Adeyefa, Michael McKean, Miranda Richardson and Dune‘s Gloria Obianyo.)

Could this mean that, like Whitehall’s Witchfinder character, we could see various cast members cameo as the ancestors of their season one characters?

Advertisement

Good Omens season 1 is available to watch in full on Amazon Prime Video – read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime. Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.