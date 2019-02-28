However, according to Martin himself, the reason he turned down a cameo in season eight was purely practical. Of the potential role, Martin claims that the series' showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss invited him to fly from his New Mexico home to Northern Ireland to film a scene.

“David and Dan invited me to a cameo in one of the final episodes, which I was tempted to do,” Martin told Entertainment Weekly. “But I didn’t think just for the sake of a cameo I could take the time to return to Belfast.”

Instead, the author decided to focus on writing the long-anticipated sixth instalment of his Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter, which Martin has been famously struggling to write for the past eight years.

Martin didn't disclose what the cameo would have entailed, but our money's still on something a lot more macabre than Sheeran's fleeting appearance...

