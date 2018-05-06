But Clarke said that while some fans will get exactly what they want from the finale, others may be left a little nonplussed.

"People will scream and people will say, 'That’s exactly what I wanted'," Clarke told the Herald Sun. "And some people will go, 'huh?' – my mum, probably."

And it appears she's not alone in coming to that conclusion. In an earlier interview, co-star Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, told Radio Times "It’s either going to be everything that everyone dreamed of, or it’s gonna be disappointing. It depends which side of the fence you’re going to sit on. I think no matter what you do there’s definitely going to be that divide.

"It depends on what people want from the final season. I love it, but I don’t know. You never know."

Either way, it's sometime yet before fans will get to decide for themselves – season eight of Game of Thrones is not due to land until some time in 2019. Until then, let the speculation continue...