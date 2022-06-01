First Kill, which is based on a short story by Victoria 'V.E' Schwab, is the latest teen series to hit the streamer, and tells the story of a vampire and a vampire hunter who fall for one another, just as the former is being urged to make her first kill.

If you're in the mood for some vampire romance, then you're in luck – Netflix has got you covered.

The 8-part series stars Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook and is executive produced by Hollywood star Emma Roberts.

Read on for everything you need to know about First Kill on Netflix.

When will First Kill be released on Netflix

Sarah Catherine Hook as Juliette in First Kill. Courtesy Of Netflix

All 8 episodes of First Kill will be released on Netflix on Friday 10th June 2022.

The series comes from Felicia D Henderson (Empire, Gossip Girl) and is based on a short story by author Victoria 'V.E' Schwab, who is also a writer and executive producer on the series. Emma Roberts (American Horror Story) and Karah Preiss executive produce the series through Belletrist Productions.

What is First Kill on Netflix about?

Dominic Goodman as Apollo Burns, Walnette Santiago as Carmen, Phillip Mullings Jr. as Theo Burns, Imani Lewis as Calliope, Aubin Wise as Talia Burns and Jason R. Moore as Jack Burns in First Kill. Brian Douglas/Netflix

The official synopsis for the series reads: "When it's time for teenage vampire Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis).

"But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for."

First Kill cast - Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook star

Imani Lewis as Calliope Burns and Sarah Catherine Hook as Juliette Fairmont in First Kill. Courtesy of Netflix

Sarah Catherine Hook (The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It, American Crime Story) stars in the series as Juliette, a teenage vampire who falls in love with Calliope, a vampire hunter played by Imani Lewis (Eighth Grade, The Forty-Year-Old Version).

The cast is rounded out by actors including Elizabeth Mitchell, Will Swenson and Aubin Wise.

You can find the full cast announced so far for First Kill here:

Sarah Catherine Hook as Juliette Fairmont

Imani Lewis as Calliope Burns

Elizabeth Mitchell as Margot

Will Swenson as Sebastian

Aubin Wise as Talia

Jason R Moore as Jack

Gracie Dzienny as Elinor

Phillip Mullings Jr as Theo

Dylan McNamara as Oliver

Dominic Goodman as Apollo

First Kill trailer

You can watch the trailer for First Kill right here now.

First Kill will stream on Netflix from 10th June 2022 – check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. Take a look at the rest of our Fantasy coverage, or see what else is on with our TV guide.

