But if that wasn’t “exciting first-look preview” enough for you, we have some good news – because we can now ALSO whet your appetite with this exclusive clip from the series premiere, which shows lead characters Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) and Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode) meeting for the very first time.

As fans of the books will know, these star-crossed supernaturals (she’s a witch, he’s a vampire, and the two species are forbidden to mix) end up having a romance for the ages, but it all began here – a charged argument over a fallen library book, a bit of literary sniffing and academic flirting and then Matthew making a Batman-worthy exit.

“I’m hardly likely to forget you now, after that,” Matthew comments towards the end of the clip – and we’re sure plenty of fans will feel the same way once the series has finally come to TV

A Discovery of Witches episode 1 is available to watch on RadioTimes.com from 2AM on Friday 14th September, and airs on Sky1 at 9.00pm on Fridays