Fifty Shades of Grey is an adaptation of EL James' novels about a college student who enters into a BDSM relationship with a billionaire. The movie ultimately starred Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dornan as business magnate Christian Grey.

Universal

Although Clarke only has praise for Fifty Shades director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her "beautiful" vision for the film, her experience after filming Daenerys' naked scenes left her hesitant to join the cast.

“The last time that I was naked on camera on [Game of Thrones] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

More like this

"And it’s annoying as hell and I’m sick and tired of it because I did it for the character – I didn’t do it so some guy could check out my tits, for God’s sake.”

Advertisement

She continued, “So, that coming up, I was like, "I can't." I did a minimal amount and I'm pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to that, where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked and all of that stuff, I was just like, "No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, 'No, you can't keep asking me this question.'”