Watch an ominous new trailer for Fifty Shades Freed
The final instalment of the Fifty Shades trilogy is released on Valentine's Day 2018
After owning Valentine's Day in 2015 and 2017, the Fifty Shades movie trilogy will go out with a bang (or, realistically, several) on 14th February 2018 - and now fans have their first taste of the final instalment, Fifty Shades Freed.
A teaser trailer for the new film has arrived, and it shows Dakota Johnson's character, Ana Steele, becoming Mrs. Christian Grey. All appears to be going swimmingly (literally), as shots of her new husband (Jamie Dornan) slinking out of the sea are cut with PG clips of their typical s&m carry on. Then, things take somewhat of an ominous turn. Watch the clip below.
Chances are the more sinister looking bits are all part of some elaborate sex game, but who knows, perhaps we're in for something a bit different this time around. An extended trailer is due out in November.
The Fifty Shades trilogy is based on the erotic novel series of the same name by EL James which charts the relationship between literature student Steele and troubled billionaire Christian Grey.
The first two films in the series, Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker, were both mega-hits at the Box Office, despite being widely panned by critics.
Fifty Shades Freed will be released in UK cinemas in February 2018