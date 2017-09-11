Chances are the more sinister looking bits are all part of some elaborate sex game, but who knows, perhaps we're in for something a bit different this time around. An extended trailer is due out in November.

The Fifty Shades trilogy is based on the erotic novel series of the same name by EL James which charts the relationship between literature student Steele and troubled billionaire Christian Grey.

The first two films in the series, Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker, were both mega-hits at the Box Office, despite being widely panned by critics.

Fifty Shades Freed will be released in UK cinemas in February 2018