David Tennant joins Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke and more in the cast of The Amazing Maurice

David Tennant is set to join another Terry Pratchett project, following on from his turn on Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of Good Omens.

The Doctor Who star has been confirmed for Sky’s upcoming adaptation of Pratchett’s best-selling novel The Amazing Maurice And His Educated Rodents, joining the likes of Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke, David Thewlis, Himesh Patel, Gemma Arterton and Hugh Bonneville.

As well as scoring Tennant, Sky has also confirmed Ariyon Bakare, Rob Brydon, Julie Atherton and Strictly star Joe Sugg will be appearing in the Sky Original animation, titled The Amazing Maurice.

Much like in Pratchett’s novel, which is part of his sprawling Discworld series, Maurice is a streetwise ginger cat who befriends a group of self-taught talking rats and recruits them for a money-making scam. But the con doesn’t quite go as planned when they meet bookworm Malicia in the town of Bad Blintz.

It’s unclear who will play who as yet, but it is expected Laurie will voice the titular cat.

The satirical take on the German fairy tale about the Pied Piper of Hamelin earned the late Pratchett widespread recognition and a string of awards, including the annual Carnegie Medal. The film is made with the full support of his estate.

The Amazing Maurice is expected to be released on Sky Cinema and NOW in 2022.

