Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers)

The end of Buffy was only the beginning for Sarah Michelle Gellar, even though she hasn’t exactly gone on to find a role that eclipses the one that made her a star.

Geller put in a decent performance in horror flick The Grudge (and its sequel) and went on to do a Lindsay Lohan/Armie Hammer, playing twins in TV thriller The Ringer.

As if that wasn’t enough she joined Robbin Williams (RIP) in father/daughter sitcom The Crazy Ones and starred alongside husband Freddy Prinze Jnr as the voice of a character on Disney XD’s Star Wars Rebels.

Alyson Hannigan (Willow)

Never mind Sabrina, Willow was the coolest teenage witch back in the day and her transformation from timid BFF to badass sorceress was a highlight of the series.

Alyson Hannigan handled her post-Buffy career like an absolute pro, working her magic in the American Pie movies (which she was already working on while filming Buffy) and guest-starring on Veronica Mars before creating another beloved character: How I Met Your Mother's Lily.

And in 2003 she married former Buffy/Angel co-star Alexis Denisof.

Nicholas Brendon (Xander)

Buffy’s best male bud Xander never had any supernatural powers but being the average bloke was always his greatest strength. Some might even say it made him the strongest of them all…

As for the man who played him, Nicholas Brendon, well, things got a little turbulent in his personal life post Buffy but he still went on to play a pastry chef on TV series Kitchen Confidental, pop up in a few episodes of Grey’s Anatomy spin-off private practice AND land a recurring role on Criminal Minds.

He’s not to be confused with his twin brother, Kelly Donovan, who was actually joined the cast to play Xander's double in The Replacement and fill in for a sick Brendon in Intervention.

Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia)

Cheerleading Queen Bee turned Scooby Gang member Cordelia wasn't long leaving Sunnydale to chase her dreams in LA, in the company of her old pal Angel.

Post Angel, she was spotted guest-starring in shows like Greek,The Lying Game, and Burn Notice and followed in Alyson Hannigan's footsteps with a recurring role on Veronica Mars. Carpenter then became the host of an Investigation Discovery Series called Surviving Evil, “showcasing inspiring women who fought back against their attackers.”

The Expendables star made headlines by appearing in risqué Fifty Shades of Grey-esque flick, Bound, and played Ariana Grande's mother in Ryan Murphy's Scream Queens.

David Boreanaz (Angel)

The slayer's buff vampire boyfriend broke hearts when he left Sunnydale to star in his own spin-off but five series of Angel dealt with any disappointment.

David Boreanaz wasn't out of work for long when the show was cancelled in 2004, though. He played Agent Seeley Booth on Bones for more than a decade and is almost equally well known for both roles at this stage.

James Marsters (Spike)

Bad boy Spike earned himself quite the reputation in Sunnydale when he rolled into town with his lady love Drusilla but eventually he changed his ways (well, sort of) falling head over heels for the slayer instead.

Marsters continued to make his mark on TV post Buffy and Angel with roles in Smallville and Torchwood to name but a few. And if you remember him singing in Once More With Feeling you'll be delighted to know he released several solo albums and continued to enjoy a nice little music career.

Seth Green (Oz)

The redheaded teenage werewolf was already and established face in film & TV when he popped up to woo Willow so it's no wonder he's still knocking around to this day.

Green popped up in Angel and just about every sitcom known to man over the past decade but is probably now most frequently heard thanks to his voice work. The Robot Chicken co-creator and producer is, of course, Family Guy's Chris Griffin, as well as the voice of Leonardo in The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, among others.

Oh, and he also voiced Howard The Duck in Guardians of The Galaxy's post-credits scene too.

Emma Caulfield (Anya)

The confused ex-demon turned Xander's world upside down but her perky personality really added something to the Scooby Squad.

Since leaving Buffy Caulfield's never really taken on a long-term role. She appeared in a number of shows including Monk and Life Unexpected but won much critical acclaim for her portrayal of the blind witch from Hansel and Gretel in Once Upon A Time.

Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn)

The little sister from nowhere who turned out to be The Key certainly made quite the impression during her time on Buffy and she has continued to do so, albeit in a number of recurring or minor roles.

Trachtenberg starred in a series of middle of the road movies including Euro Trip and Disney's Ice Princess before popping up in Gossip Girl as the bitchy Georgina Sparks. She also starred in short-lived drama Mercy alongside Orange Is The New Black's Taylor Schilling, and played Zac Efron's teenage daughter in 17 Again.