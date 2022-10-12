Season 16 launched back in 2012, and fans have been left wondering whether there will be closure for Ichigo, Rukia and the entire Soul Society.

The sequel to beloved Japanese anime Bleach will finally return with Thousand-Year Blood War, a decade after the last series aired.

The official synopsis for Thousand-Year Blood War reads:“The peace is suddenly broken when warning sirens blare through the Soul Society. Residents are disappearing without a trace and nobody knows who’s behind it. Meanwhile, a darkness is approaching Ichigo and his friends in Karakura Town."

The full English voice cast will reprise their roles, which includes Johnny Yong Bosch as Ichigo Kurosaki, Michelle Ruff as Rukia Kuchiki, Derek Stephen Prince as Uryu Ishida, Stephanie Sheh as Orihime Inoue, Wally Wingert as Renji Abarai, and Doug Erholtz as Kisuke Urahar.

Additions to the cast include Daiki Yamashita (My Hero Academia) and Asami Seto (Jujutsu Kaisen).

Here's everything we know about Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War below.

Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War release date

Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Viz media/ YouTube

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 1 will be available on Disney Plus in the UK on 10th October, from 4:30pm.

Further episodes will be released weekly every Monday on the platform. Viewers in the USA can watch the sequel series on Hulu.

All 16 seasons of Bleach, which consists of 366 episodes, are available to catch up on Disney+ now.

How to watch Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is available to stream on Disney+.

A Disney Plus subscription costs £7.99 per month or £79.90 a year in the UK.

You can sign up to Disney Plus on their website or through the Disney+ app.

You can download the app on most Android and Apple devices, as well as most Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. Check out our guide to find out how to download the Disney Plus app.

How many episodes are there in Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War?

VizMedia, the production company behind the series, announced that the final part of the Bleach story will consist of 13 episodes divided into four groups, with a break in between each group of episodes.

