After losing his wife, Eli stumbles across a young boy with a chilling connection to his past.

Sarah Thorp has written the shock-filled new series, which is coming very soon. Here's everything you need to know.

Before will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on 25th October.

Two episodes will be released at once, with the remaining episodes streaming weekly.

Before cast: Who stars in the Apple TV+ thriller?

Jacobi Jupe as Noah in Before.

The cast of Before is as follows:

Billy Crystal as Eli

Judith Light as Lynn

Rosie Perez as Denise

Jacobi Jupe as Noah

Maria Dizzia as Barbara

Ava Lalezarzadeh as Cleo

Sakina Jaffrey as Gail

Hope Davis as Dr Jane

Stephen Wallem as Charlie

Julia Chan as Therapist

Miriam Shor as Sue Ann

Itzhak Perlman as Drake

Billy Crystal leads the cast as child psychiatrist Eli, starring alongside child actor Jacobi Jupe.

Fans will know Crystal from iconic films like When Harry Met Sally, Monsters Inc, and as a cast member and frequent host of Saturday Night Live.

What's the plot of Before on Apple TV+?

Billy Crystal as Eli in Before. Apple TV+

The official synopsis for Before reads: "Before is a 10-episode atmospheric, character-driven psychological thriller about Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn, encounters a troubled young boy who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past."

Is there a trailer for Before on Apple TV+?

Yes! Check out the trailer below:

Before will begin on Apple TV+ on 25th October.

