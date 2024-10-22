Before on Apple TV+: Release date, cast, trailer, latest news
Billy Crystal's new psychological thriller is coming soon.
It's almost time to welcome Billy Crystal back to screens in a role unlike others we've seen from him before, in Apple TV+'s new psychological thriller Before.
The series, which also stars Jacobi Jupe, Judith Light and Rosie Perez, follows child psychiatrist Eli (Crystal).
After losing his wife, Eli stumbles across a young boy with a chilling connection to his past.
Sarah Thorp has written the shock-filled new series, which is coming very soon. Here's everything you need to know.
Before release date: When is it coming to Apple TV+?
Before will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on 25th October.
Two episodes will be released at once, with the remaining episodes streaming weekly.
Before cast: Who stars in the Apple TV+ thriller?
The cast of Before is as follows:
- Billy Crystal as Eli
- Judith Light as Lynn
- Rosie Perez as Denise
- Jacobi Jupe as Noah
- Maria Dizzia as Barbara
- Ava Lalezarzadeh as Cleo
- Sakina Jaffrey as Gail
- Hope Davis as Dr Jane
- Stephen Wallem as Charlie
- Julia Chan as Therapist
- Miriam Shor as Sue Ann
- Itzhak Perlman as Drake
Billy Crystal leads the cast as child psychiatrist Eli, starring alongside child actor Jacobi Jupe.
Fans will know Crystal from iconic films like When Harry Met Sally, Monsters Inc, and as a cast member and frequent host of Saturday Night Live.
What's the plot of Before on Apple TV+?
The official synopsis for Before reads: "Before is a 10-episode atmospheric, character-driven psychological thriller about Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn, encounters a troubled young boy who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past."
Is there a trailer for Before on Apple TV+?
Yes! Check out the trailer below:
