Five great scenes from When Harry Met Sally
Witness the fantastic writing of the late Nora Ephron brought to life, in the romantic comedy even people who don't like romantic comedies love...
What better way to celebrate the life and work of inspirational writer and director Nora Ephron, who died this week, than with a look back at arguably her best-loved work, 1989 romcom When Harry Met Sally, starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal as enemies who become friends who fall in love.
You’ll notice we didn’t call this feature the five best scenes from When Harry Met Sally – there are, after all, countless great moments in Ephron's modern classic - but these are certainly some of the most cherished, most quoted and, yes, most moving vignettes from the romcom that even people who don't like romcoms love...
"Men and women can't be friends because the sex part always gets in the way..."
"I'll have what she's having..."
"Someday you'll go 15 rounds over who's gonna get this stupid, wagon wheel, Roy Rogers, garage sale coffee table..."
"I would be proud to partake of your pecan pie..."
"When you realise you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible..."
