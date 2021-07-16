Beastars season 3 release date: Cast, trailer and more for anime

Beastars is one of the many anime series which is growing in popularity outside Japan, helped largely by some stellar animation and an international release on Netflix.

The school-set series features friendship, romance and many of the usual coming-of-age tropes – with the twist that all the characters are civilised anthropomorphic animals.

Like an anime Zootopia, Beastars also crosses over with the crime drama, with the murder of alpaca Tem causing all sorts of problems for gentle grey wolf Legoshi and his unlikely rabbit love interest.

The first two seasons are now available on Netflix, so fans are naturally looking towards the next instalment – here’s everything we know about Beastars season three.

Beastars season 3 release date

Beastars has not yet been officially renewed for a season three, with an announcement likely in the weeks following the release of season two worldwide.

However, should Beastars be renewed – which is likely given the show’s popularity – then a mid-2022 Japanese release date most likely, with an international Netflix release a few months later in late 2022 at the earliest.

Season one premiered in Japan in October 2019, with season two airing just over a year later in January 2021. The worldwide Netflix release is usually a few months behind, with season one dropping in March 2020 and the second season following in July 2021.

Beastars cast

Jonah Scott plays Legoshi

Who is Legoshi? The grey wolf protagonist of the series, Legoshi has a gentle heart but has been an object of fear and hatred to other animals due to his towering appearance. However, he soon becomes more accepted by the students of Cherryton Academy – particularly by Haru, with Legoshi suppressing his predatory desires further due to his complicated feelings for the white dwarf rabbit.

Legoshi is a member of the drama club, and takes it upon himself to solve the murder of fellow club member Tem.

Where have I heard Jonah Scott before? Scott is an accomplished voice actor, who has also lent his voice to Willy in Attack on Titan and Joe in SK8 the Infinity, and will be heard in upcoming videogame Dying Light 2.

Lara Jill Miller plays Haru

Who is Haru? Third-year Haru is white dwarf rabbit and the sole member of the gardening club. Often treated as a fragile member of society due to her small stature, Haru instead tries to validate herself through promiscuity, which leads to her becoming an outcast. Haru usually keeps people at a distance, though eventually forms a complicated relationship with Legoshi.

Where have I heard Lara Jill Miller before? Miller is best known for playing Sam Kaninsky on classic 80s sitcom Gimme a Break! and Kathy in All That spin-off The Amanda Show. As a voice artist, Miller has appeared in cartoons such as Doc McStuffins and The Loud House, as well as the dub of Digimon Adventure.

Griffin Puatu plays Louis

Eighteen-year-old red deer Louis is a third-year at Cherrington Academy and the star actor of the drama club. Despite being a herbivore, Louis tends to look down on everyone around him, and dreams of becoming the next Beastar – a rank of great talent, service, and notoriety. His manipulative ways decrease over the series, as he begins to show kindness and admiration to characters such as Legoshi.

Where have I heard Griffin Puatu before? Young voice actor Griffin Putatu has several credits to his name, including the role of Ganke Lee in videogame Spider-Man: Miles Morales, lead Taichi in Iseakai: Cheat Magician and Hop in Pokemon: Twilight Wings.

Beastars trailer

There won’t be a trailer for Beastars season three for a while yet – until then you can admire the animation in the trailer for season two:

What is Beastars about?

Beastars is set in a modern world made up of civilised anthropomorphic animals, which leads to a cultural divide between carnivores and herbivores. This divide becomes even more prominent at Cherryton Academy after alpaca Tem is brutally murdered and eaten during the night.

Feared all his life due to his menacing appearance, gentle grey wolf Legoshi takes it upon himself to solve Tem’s murder to calm the wave of unease and distrust sweeping the drama club. Things become more complicated however when he falls for dwarf rabbit Haru – putting his control over his predatory instincts to the test.

Season three will likely adapt the Interspecies Relations arc of the manga, which sees Legoshi continue to struggle with his role as a carnivore and announces his plans to quit school. Legoshi will have to survive on his own in the wild, straining his relationship with Haru as she begins university.

Louis will also be enrolling in university, continuing to clash with his father’s wishes. There will likely be several new characters also – if the show is faithful to the manga Legoshi will be reunited with his Komodo Dragon grandfather Gosha, and will also run into Sublime Beastar villain Yayha.

