The Astérix comics have been adapted numerous times, predominantly as films, with one recent version being Netflix's own live-action movie Astérix and Obélix: The Middle Kingdom.

The synopsis for this new series says: "In the midst of the first millennium, Rome is desperate to conquer the last independent village in Gaul — the home of Astérix and Obélix.

"The secret to the Gauls’ battle superiority is a magic potion, but when the potion master is struck by amnesia, the villagers are left to their own devices against the might of the Romans."

The French-language series has been created and directed by Alain Chabat, who previously wrote and directed the 2002 live-action film Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatra, while Fabrice Joubert co-directed the series, and also co-wrote it with Benoît Oullion and Piano.

The project was first announced in 2021, and then director of original animation at Netflix, Dominique Bazay, said in a statement: "I’m excited to announce that Netflix and France’s leading publisher are teaming up to present Asterix, an iconic figure of French popular culture, to a new generation of worldwide viewers.

"We’re partnering with Hachette’s Les Editions Albert René to create the first ever animated limited series based on the timeless classic."

Netflix has recently announced a number of release dates for its upcoming projects, including British series such as Toxic Town and Adolescence.

Astérix & Obélix will stream on Netflix from 30th April 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

