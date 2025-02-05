Astérix & Obélix: The Big Fight series confirms Netflix release date
The series will be adapted from the seventh album in René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo's comic run, which was first released in 1966.
Netflix has revealed the official release date for its new series Astérix & Obélix: The Big Fight, an animated adaptation of the seventh album in René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo’s comic series.
The series will officially debut in full on Netflix on 30th April 2025 - meaning there's just a couple of months left to wait.
The Astérix comics have been adapted numerous times, predominantly as films, with one recent version being Netflix's own live-action movie Astérix and Obélix: The Middle Kingdom.
The synopsis for this new series says: "In the midst of the first millennium, Rome is desperate to conquer the last independent village in Gaul — the home of Astérix and Obélix.
"The secret to the Gauls’ battle superiority is a magic potion, but when the potion master is struck by amnesia, the villagers are left to their own devices against the might of the Romans."
The French-language series has been created and directed by Alain Chabat, who previously wrote and directed the 2002 live-action film Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatra, while Fabrice Joubert co-directed the series, and also co-wrote it with Benoît Oullion and Piano.
The project was first announced in 2021, and then director of original animation at Netflix, Dominique Bazay, said in a statement: "I’m excited to announce that Netflix and France’s leading publisher are teaming up to present Asterix, an iconic figure of French popular culture, to a new generation of worldwide viewers.
"We’re partnering with Hachette’s Les Editions Albert René to create the first ever animated limited series based on the timeless classic."
Netflix has recently announced a number of release dates for its upcoming projects, including British series such as Toxic Town and Adolescence.
Astérix & Obélix will stream on Netflix from 30th April 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
