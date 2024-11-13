Similar to other anime like Dragon Ball Daima and Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, each new episode comes out individually rather than all once.

By following this schedule, you'll be able to catch every Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode as soon as it's available.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 – When are new episodes out?

New episodes of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 release every Sunday – with its full release schedule, starting from episode 1, being as follows:

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 1 - Half-Naked Birdman and the Gang in Golem Paradise - Sunday 13th October 2024

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 2 - The Uncompromising Gatekeeper - Sunday 20th October 2024

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 3 - Accelerating Meetings, Surging Desire, and the Start of Various Threads - Sunday 27th October 2024

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 4 - When Humanity Dreams of the Impossible and Takes to the Skies - Sunday 3rd November 2024

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 5 - The Impetus of Hunger; the Persistence of Thirst - Sunday 10th November 2024

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 6 - Sunday 17th November 2024

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 7 - Sunday 24th November 2024

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 8 - Sunday 1st December 2024

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 9 - Sunday 8th December 2024

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 10 - Sunday 15th December 2024

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 11 - Sunday 22nd December 2024

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 12 - Sunday 29th December 2024

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 13 - Sunday January 5th 2025

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 14 - Sunday January 12th 2025

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 15 - Sunday January 19th 2025

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 16 - Sunday January 26th 2025

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 17 - Sunday February 2nd 2025

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 18 - Sunday February 9th 2025

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 19 - Sunday February 16th 2025

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 20 - Sunday February 23rd 2025

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 21 - Sunday March 2nd 2025

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 22 - Sunday March 9th 2025

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 23 - Sunday March 16th 2025

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 24 - Sunday March 23rd 2025

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 - episode 25 - Sunday March 30th 2025

The names of currently unaired episodes aren't available at the time of writing. Also, broadcast dates of upcoming episodes are subject to changes depending on production issues.

Nevertheless, we'll be updating this article as soon as we know more.

What time are the new Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episodes released?

All new episodes of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 air in Japan at 5pm JST on JNN, followed by international drops on streaming services like Crunchyroll in the following timezones:

1am PT

4pm GMT

1:30pm IST

How many episodes will there be of Shangri-La Frontier season 2?

Shangri-La Frontier. Crunchyroll

Like the first season, Shangri-La Frontier season 2 is slated to have 25 episodes, each available to watch on Crunchyroll upon release.

While the anime can also be available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, this seems to vary between regions, with it not being available everywhere.

With that, Crunchyroll is your safest bet to watch wherever you are.

