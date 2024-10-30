At the time of its announcement, the anime was said to run for four cours, a unit that's used for Japanese shows, one being equivalent to 13 episodes. With off-season breaks in-between, cours can eventually be thought of as seasons.

Because of those breaks, however, it can be tough to keep track of which episodes are airing and when.

With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War now on Part 3: The Conflict, its third cour of episodes, we'll take you through all of the release dates still to come.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War season 3 – When are new episodes out?

Here's the full release schedule for episodes we know of so far for Part 3: The Conflict:

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episode 1 - A - Saturday 5th October 2024

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episode 2 - Kill the King - Saturday 12th October 2024

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episode 3 - The Dark Arm - Saturday 19th October 2024

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episode 4 - The Betrayer - Saturday 26th October 2024

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episode 5 - Against the Judgement - Saturday 2nd November 2024

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episode 6 - Saturday 9th November 2024

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episode 7 - Saturday 16th November 2024

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episode 8 - Saturday 23rd November 2024

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episode 9 - Saturday 30th November 2024

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episode 10 - Saturday 7th December 2024

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episode 11 - Saturday 14th December 2024

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episodes 12 & 13 - Saturday 21st December 2024

What time are new Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episodes released?

Every new episode of Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War will be released on Disney Plus and Hulu at the following times depending on your timezone:

14:30 GMT

07:30 Pacific Time

10:30 Eastern Time

According to the official website, new episodes in Japan are broadcast from 23:00 JST time, but availability in other countries across the world will vary depending on each region and the streaming service or broadcast network being used.

How many episodes will there be in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War season 3?

vizmedia

Originally airing on TV Tokyo and other networks, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will have 13 episodes altogether, all being around 25 to 26 minutes in length.

All new episodes of the anime will be streamed on Hulu in the US, while those in other territories like the UK will find it on Disney Plus.

Those in Asia can watch Bleach TYBW on Ani-One Asia.

