Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War season 3 release schedule – When are new episodes out?
When we will see more of the Bleach anime's final series.
Arriving 10 years after the end of the original anime, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is the sequel to the original Shonen series and adaptation of the manga's final story arc with its own batch of episodes to follow.
Following where the 2004 anime left off, Soul Reaper Ichigo Kurosaki is called back into battle when a new enemy appears for the final arc, which we never previously saw due to the original series getting cancelled.
At the time of its announcement, the anime was said to run for four cours, a unit that's used for Japanese shows, one being equivalent to 13 episodes. With off-season breaks in-between, cours can eventually be thought of as seasons.
Because of those breaks, however, it can be tough to keep track of which episodes are airing and when.
With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War now on Part 3: The Conflict, its third cour of episodes, we'll take you through all of the release dates still to come.
Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War season 3 – When are new episodes out?
Here's the full release schedule for episodes we know of so far for Part 3: The Conflict:
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episode 1 - A - Saturday 5th October 2024
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episode 2 - Kill the King - Saturday 12th October 2024
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episode 3 - The Dark Arm - Saturday 19th October 2024
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episode 4 - The Betrayer - Saturday 26th October 2024
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episode 5 - Against the Judgement - Saturday 2nd November 2024
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episode 6 - Saturday 9th November 2024
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episode 7 - Saturday 16th November 2024
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episode 8 - Saturday 23rd November 2024
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episode 9 - Saturday 30th November 2024
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episode 10 - Saturday 7th December 2024
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episode 11 - Saturday 14th December 2024
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 episodes 12 & 13 - Saturday 21st December 2024
What time are new Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episodes released?
Every new episode of Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War will be released on Disney Plus and Hulu at the following times depending on your timezone:
- 14:30 GMT
- 07:30 Pacific Time
- 10:30 Eastern Time
According to the official website, new episodes in Japan are broadcast from 23:00 JST time, but availability in other countries across the world will vary depending on each region and the streaming service or broadcast network being used.
How many episodes will there be in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War season 3?
Originally airing on TV Tokyo and other networks, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will have 13 episodes altogether, all being around 25 to 26 minutes in length.
All new episodes of the anime will be streamed on Hulu in the US, while those in other territories like the UK will find it on Disney Plus.
Those in Asia can watch Bleach TYBW on Ani-One Asia.
