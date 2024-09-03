Starting as a web novel series before getting a manga adaptation in 2020, followed by its first anime series in 2023, Shangri-La Frontier is a gamer-themed adventure following Rakuro Hizutome, aka Sunraku - a "trash game hunter".

In a world where VR titles are the mainstream of the gaming industry, Sunraku loves playing the buggy and glitch-filled "trash games".

Once he decides to try Shangri-La Frontier, an immensely popular full-dive VR game with over 30 million players, Sunraku's skills beating inferior games get him off to strong start while being impressed with the titular adventure's visuals and smooth controls.

However, the first season provides more of a challenge than he bargained for - requiring him to use his skills and new friends to beat the powerful Lycagon.

With its action-packed plot and humour with the protagonist being usually a half-naked man in a bird mask, Shangri-La Frontier has definitely made a name for itself over its first season.

Thankfully, those keen to see the return to the titular game's expansive world won't have to wait long.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2. Crunchyroll

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 will be released on Crunchyroll from Sunday 13th October 2024 at 1AM PT.

During the Anime Expo 2024 industry panel, Crunchyroll also confirmed in its announcement post that season 2 will be a continuous two-hour broadcast - meaning it will air each episode over the course of half a year.

Crunchyroll also reaffirmed that it will continue to stream each episode as it airs in Japan, so subscribers won't have to worry as much about spoilers since they can watch it right away.

Is there a Shangri-La Frontier season 2 trailer?

Yes, a season 2 teaser trailer for Shangri-La Frontier was dropped in its announcement post, which you can watch below.

It's only 31 seconds, but it packs enough of the season's action-fuelled sequences to get any returning viewer excited:

What will Shangri-La Frontier season 2 be about?

Shangri-La Frontier season 2. Crunchyroll

With the first season covering the manga's first 71 chapters, season 2 of Shangri-la Frontier has plenty of extra material to cover from what remains of the 190 total at the time of writing.

Continuing where season 1 left off, season 2 looks like it's set to dive into the Nephilim Hollow Arc.

Although relatively short, it brought in characters Mordo and Rust, two other VR game players who Sunraku knows from playing another game called Nephilim Hollow, before making their way into the anime's namesake game.

Despite being a quick adventure, this will undoubtedly be a nice prelude before Sunraku's next encounter with Lycagon, but we don't want to go into too much to avoid major spoilers.

New Shangri-La Frontier cast members

Shagri-La Frontier season 2. Crunchyroll

All of Shangri-La Froniter's main cast members from season 1 will be returning for season 2, including Yuma Uchida and Eric Vale as Sunraku's respective Japanese and English voice actors.

However, season 2's original announcement post also included the new cast members introduced in its last episode.

Kyoju will be voiced by Jouji Nakata in the Japanese dub, who is known for playing Nyanta in Log Horizon. Meanwhile, also in the Japanese dub, Aramis will be voiced by Hiromu Mineta, who is known as Yatora in Blue Period.

Shangri-La Frontier is available to watch via Crunchyroll.

