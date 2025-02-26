To cut a long story short: Naofumi’s Legendary weapon ends up being a shield, and he soon realises he must start from the bottom to get to the top.

Produced by Kinema Citrus and animated by DR Movie for its first, second and third seasons, The Rising of the Shield Hero is considered a controversial anime to some. Still, it’s also seen as one of the very best dark fantasy dramas out there, having enough of an audience and reach that it snagged a second and third season, with a fourth season on the way.

It’s also inspired spin-offs, such as the video game The Rising of the Shield Hero: Relive the Animation.

Seasons 2 and 3 of The Rising of the Shield Hero aired in 2022 and 2023, making it over a year since fans last saw Naofumi and his companions. It was announced in January 2024 that season 4 was in production and was set to release sometime in 2025. However, a release date was not confirmed. Until now.

Read on to learn everything we know about The Rising of the Shield Hero, from the season 4 release date and plot details, to the returning cast of characters.

The release window for the Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 has finally been confirmed: July 2025. While an exact date has yet to be confirmed, the month alone has already excited fans.

With how well-loved the series is, it’s undoubtedly one of the most anticipated anime releases in 2025. However, it’s also got more than a few competitors to go up against this season, such as One Punch Man and the final season of My Hero Academia.

Check back in the future to ensure that you know the exact date and time of when The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 is confirmed.

Raphtalia and Naofumi in The Rising of the Shield Hero. Crunchyroll

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 plot

Naofumi’s quest last left off in season 3, where he had gathered the last of the four heroes and discovered that his companion Raphtalia is a descendant of the royal family of Q'Ten Lo. Despite declaring they do not want the throne, Raphtalia is attacked by assassins of Q’Ten Lo, leading to Naofumi declaring his plan to confront the empire of Q'Ten Lo.

With that in mind, season 4’s plot will seem to revolve around Q’Ten Lo and ensuring Raphtalia remains safe from assassins. We speculate it will also focus on dealing with the Phoenix, a great and monstrous beast set to awaken and destroy everything our heroes hold dear.

Naofumi with his shield, alongside his companion. Crunchyroll

Who is in The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 cast?

The full cast for The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 has yet to be announced, but a few new faces are confirmed to join Naofumi’s adventures in this new season.

The character Werner is voiced by Takeo Otsuka, and the character Jaralis voiced by Jiro Saito. Their English counterparts have not yet been announced.

Naofumi Iwatani - Kaito Ishikawa/Stephen Fu

Raphtalia - Asami Seto/Erica Mendez

Filo - Rina Hidaka/Brianna Knickerbocker

Ren Amaki - Yoshitsugu Matsuoka/Alan Lee

Malty S. Melromarc - Sarah Emi Bridcutt/Faye Mata

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 latest news

A new visual for The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 has been revealed via Crunchyroll.

The visual depicts Naofumi sitting on a throne, donned in his usual fare. His companions, old and new, flank him, and one phrase is seen in bold below: revered yet w(e)ary. Whatever happens in the latest season, there’ll be a fight on Naofumi’s hands.

As we mentioned above, two cast members and the release date for the upcoming season were also revealed. As more information trickles in, we’ll continue to update this page with the latest news.

Naofumi and Raphtalia in The Rising of the Shield Hero. Crunchyroll

Is there a trailer for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4?

No trailer for The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 has been revealed. However, we'll update this page whenever one is unveiled. So be sure to check in!

The Rising of the Shield Hero is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

