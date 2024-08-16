How to watch Rick and Morty: The Anime – is it streaming in the UK?
It's time for a new adventure for Rick and Morty with the pair now starring in their very own anime.
The new anime, based on the wildly popular animated series, is produced by Takashi Sano and stars the same voice actors from the Japanese dub of the original show - Yōhei Tadano as Rick Sanchez and Keisuke Chiba as Morty Smith.
However, the American voice actors for the original show, who replaced Justin Roiland for season 7 onwards, will not feature.
So, as a new anime adventure begins on Adult Swim, here's everywhere you can watch the new series!
How to watch Rick and Morty: The Anime
Rick and Morty: The Anime is available to watch on Adult Swim in the US from 16th August, with new episodes airing weekly.
Across Europe, it's available on Max and HBO Max, although in Germany it'll be on Warner TV Deutschland.
Here's the expected release schedule:
- Episode 1: 16th August
- Episode 2: 23rd August
- Episode 3: 30th August
- Episode 4: 6th September
- Episode 5: 13th September
- Episode 6: 20th September
- Episode 7: 27th September
- Episode 8: 4th October
- Episode 9: 11th October
- Episode 10: 18th October
Is Rick and Morty: The Anime coming to the UK?
As far as we know, there's no sign of Rick and Morty: The Anime coming to the UK just yet.
If it does, we'd expect it to be available through Adult Swim on Channel 4.
We'll keep this page updated with new details as and when they come.
