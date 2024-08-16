However, the American voice actors for the original show, who replaced Justin Roiland for season 7 onwards, will not feature.

So, as a new anime adventure begins on Adult Swim, here's everywhere you can watch the new series!

How to watch Rick and Morty: The Anime

Rick and Morty: The Anime. Adult Swim

Rick and Morty: The Anime is available to watch on Adult Swim in the US from 16th August, with new episodes airing weekly.

Across Europe, it's available on Max and HBO Max, although in Germany it'll be on Warner TV Deutschland.

Here's the expected release schedule:

Episode 1: 16th August

Episode 2: 23rd August

Episode 3: 30th August

Episode 4: 6th September

Episode 5: 13th September

Episode 6: 20th September

Episode 7: 27th September

Episode 8: 4th October

Episode 9: 11th October

Episode 10: 18th October

Is Rick and Morty: The Anime coming to the UK?

As far as we know, there's no sign of Rick and Morty: The Anime coming to the UK just yet.

If it does, we'd expect it to be available through Adult Swim on Channel 4.

We'll keep this page updated with new details as and when they come.

