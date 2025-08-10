There was still more exciting news to come, though. As season 2, which is set for release in 2026, inches ever closer, the streamer also shared a first-look trailer and some epic first-look images of characters we're set to meet - including Charithra Chandran's Miss Wednesday.

The new episodes will also see the long-awaited arrival of Chopper, voiced by Mikaela Hoover.

The series, based on the manga by Eiichiro Oda and preceded by the long-running anime, follows a daring young pirate named Monkey D Luffy as he sails the seas in a bid to become King of the Pirates by finding the infamous pirate treasure, the One Piece.

The synopsis for season 2 teases "fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet."

Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday in season 2 of One Piece Netflix

It adds: "Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn.

"As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies."

As for where season 3's adventures will take us, only time will tell!

One Piece season 2 will arrive in 2026. Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

