Inspired by the Japanese light novels of the same name, KonoSuba follows Kazuma Satou, a young boy who is transported to a video game-like world after his untimely death.

However, Kazuma will now be levelling up with season 3 - here's everything we know about the next instalment of KonoSuba.

KonoSuba season 3 will be released in April 2024!

Seasons 1 and 2 aired in Japan in January 2016 and January 2017 respectively, with film KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson releasing in August 2019.

After a long break, we got a spin-off series, KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, which followed the adventures of everyone's favourite explosive mage, Megumin, in 2023 - and now finally, in 2024, the whole gang will be back together.

What will the plot be for KonoSuba season 3?

KonoSuba follows Kazuma Satou, a young boy who dies from a heart attack after saving a girl from an incoming truck.

However, upon his death, he is transported to a world similar to that of a role-playing game (RPG), and soon forms a dysfunctional party including goddess Aqua, magician Megumin and knight Darkness.

Seeing as the first two seasons and film covered the first five volumes of the light novel series, KonoSuba season 3 will likely adapt volumes 6 and 7.

Possible spoilers from here on out - but these volumes see Darkness leaving to marry a lord, possibly breaking up the misfit party of adventurers for good.

Kazuma is living comfortably with the reward money as news of his victories against the Devil King spread.

This soon sparks interest from the Crown, with Princess Iris enlisting his help to capture the Chivalrous Thief Chris, who has poached the empire's wealth.

However, a skirmish with the Devil King's army ends in disaster, and Kazuma is exiled in disgrace and separated from his trusted party. The reincarnated former gamer will then have to clear his name - and uncover a far-reaching royal conspiracy while he's at it...

Season 3 will also likely develop the budding relationship between Kazuma and Megumin, which was a key focus of the 2019 movie.

Is there a KonoSuba trailer?

Kadokawa shared the season 3 trailer along with the April 2024 release date reveal.

Who could return in the KonoSuba cast?

There's no news on the season 3 cast just yet, but we expect the same main cast to all return:

Arnie Pantoja plays Kazuma Satou

Who is Kazuma? The protagonist of the series, Kazuma was originally a Japanese student who routinely skipped school in order to play video games. However, after dying in a motor accident he is reincarnated in the Fantasy World, where the former gamer teams up with the Goddess of Water Aqua to defeat the Demon King and free all the people oppressed by his rule.

Where have I heard Arnie Pantoja before? Accomplished voice actor Arnie Pantoja has appeared as Watchdog Man in fellow anime One Punch Man, Reno in videogame Final Fantasy VII Remake and of course Kazuma Satou in crossover Isekai Quartet.

Faye Mata plays Aqua

Who is Aqua? Worshipped by the Axis Cult, prior to the Fantasy World Aqua helped guide humans to the afterlife. She reveres the attention she gets as a goddess, and although energetic can get upset often. However, she is extremely powerful as an archpriest and can even resurrect people, but has low stats in luck and intelligence.

Where have I heard Faye Mata before? American actress Faye Mata is best known for voicing Lulu in long-running videogame League of Legends, Petra Macneary in Fire Emblem and Yukie Shikako in Netflix anime Godzilla: Singular Point.

Erica Mendez plays Megumin

Who is Megumin? Megumin is a fourteen-year-old archwizard of the Crimson Demons race - who are known for having dark brown hair, crimson eyes and powerful magic. However, Megumin only knows a single Explosion spell, which while extremely powerful also incapacitates her after a single use. She is the first person to join Kazuma's party, eventually falling in love with him.

Where have I heard Erica Mendez before? Voice actress Erica Mendez has recently provided the voices of Sailor Uranus in the Viz Media dub of Sailor Moon, Gugu in To Your Eternity and Phil in videogame New Pokemon Snap.

Cristina Vee plays Darkness

Who is Darkness? The ominously named Darkness is an 18-year-old crusader with powerful offence and defence stats counterbalanced by a lack of accuracy. She was eventually revealed as former noble Lalatina Dustiness Ford, who became a crusader against the wishes of her influential father. She becomes serious when it comes to defending her friends - and also falls in love with Kazuma, trying and failing several times to win over the adventurer.

Where have I heard Cristina Vee before? Actress and director Cristina Valenzuela - known by her stage name of Cristina Vee - provides voices of English dubs of anime, cartoons and videogames, and has voiced Young Donald Duck in DuckTales, Hestu in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and Yuko Tani in several Godzilla anime films.

