There's plenty of ongoing anime we're waiting on the next entry for like with the Solo Leveling season 2 release date, or when we'll be seeing Dragon Ball Daima's English dub. However, there are times when a quaint slice-of-life series in between is just what you need.

Alternatively, if romance anime is all you're after, then Honey Lemon Soda is just for you, judging by how amazingly well the manga continues to sell amongst shojo fans. Let's get into when and where you can start watching this latest series.

Confirmation of Honey Lemon Soda's January release. Crunchyroll

The Honey Lemon Soda anime will first be released on Wednesday 8th January 2025 via broadcast on Fuji TV in Japan, along with other stations, before being later made available for streaming on Crunchyroll as part of the winter 2025 line-up.

As revealed on the Crunchyroll news post announcing the release date, the opening and ending theme songs will be Magic Hour and Wonderful World, by Japanese boy band &TEAM.

Honey Lemon Soda anime release time

As confirmed on the anime's official website, Honey Lemon Soda will be released at the following times in respective timezones, starting with its JST broadcast time:

JST - 12:55 AM, 9th January 2025 (Still listed as the 8th)

- 12:55 AM, 9th January 2025 (Still listed as the 8th) PT - 7:55 AM, 8th January 2025

- 7:55 AM, 8th January 2025 GMT - 3:55 PM, 8th January 2025

- 3:55 PM, 8th January 2025 ET - 10:55 AM, 8th January 2025

How many episodes will Honey Lemon Soda have?

Uki Ishimori in the Honey Lemon Soda anime. Crunchyroll

Anime seasons are usually ordered in at least one cour, sitting between 11 to 14 episodes, but there has been no confirmation yet on how many Honey Lemon Soda will have.

We will be updating this article as soon as we know more.

How to watch Honey Lemon Soda

After its broadcast in Japan, Honey Lemon Soda will be available to watch on Crunchyroll.

There hasn't been any word yet on whether it will appear on other streaming services like Hulu or Disney Plus.

Is there a trailer for Honey Lemon Soda?

Yes, the Honey Lemon Soda anime has a teaser trailer showcasing how the adaptation will look ahead of its January debut.

Watch it below.

Honey Lemon Soda will arrive on Crunchyroll in 2025.

