The English dub has just wrapped up a limited theatrical release, announced by Crunchyroll back in September. Nevertheless, we've yet to see anything concrete as to when fans who couldn't get to a cinema can start watching at home.

Luckily, the speculative release date we have in mind isn't that far off. So, hopefully, dub-exclusive Dragon Ball fans can start watching Daima very soon.

Now that the theatrical English dub premiere of Dragon Ball Daima is over, we expect the English dub to start airing on streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix by Friday 29th November 2024.

The first reason for this is that Friday is the current release day for every subbed episode of Dragon Ball Daima. Regularly releasing the two versions of the anime on different days is more likely to confuse fans wondering where and when they'll be available, causing the show to miss out on viewers as a result.

By releasing the English dub on the same day as the Japanese episodes, however, you're also likely to get fans who double-dip into both versions in the same viewing session - since some like to try both and compare the two, adding extra viewing figures as a bonus.

The second reason why we think the English dub of Daima won't be released before late November is to allow breathing room for Toei Animation and Crunchyroll to start marketing its release on streaming.

So far, both companies divulged no information whatsoever as to when it would be out on Crunchyroll and Netflix - seemingly to encourage as many fans to pay to check out the English dub premiere of Daima in theatres as possible.

Theoretically, Daima's English dub could land on streaming services as soon as Friday 15th November, but those mere two full days following the end of the first three episodes' theatrical run on the 12th wouldn't be anywhere near enough time to get a proper buzz going.

It's important to remember that a major reason for the continuous success of Dragon Ball anime, manga, movies and games today is that the franchise has a dedicated longtime following from casual anime fans as well as diehards.

Among the former, there'll be plenty of Dragon Ball fans keen for Daima but who barely watch other anime, if any, never mind keep up with industry news.

So, Netflix and Crunchyroll will need that extra couple of weeks to get the word out and reach as big an audience as possible before it starts streaming.

Of course, we'll update this article as soon as we get an official release date for Dragon Ball Daima's English dub for home streaming.

Dragon Ball Daima English dub cast

After the dub's English premiere, we saw a ton of reveals regarding Dragon Ball Daima's cast, including the return of Stephanie Nadolny as Son Goku.

Here is the full cast list we know so far:

Stephanie Nadolny as Son Goku

Aaron Dismuke as Glorio

Nia Celeste as Supreme Kai

Paul Castro Jr as Vegeta

Nasim Benelkour as Piccolo

Tom Laflin as Gomah

Landon McDonald as Degesu

Morgan Lauré Garrett as Dr Arinsu

Lara Woodhull as Krillin

Taylor Murphy as Bulma

Brittany Lauda as Chi-Chi

Celeste Perez as Trunks

Jordan Dash Cruz as Master Roshi

Cory J Phillips as Mr. Satan

Aaron Michael as Kibito

Christopher Sabat as Korin

Doc Morgan as Narrator

Since only the first three episodes of Dragon Ball Daima's English dub have been seen so far, not all of its cast has been revealed. For example, the English voice actor for Panzy is still unknown since she doesn't appear in the anime until the end of episode 4.

There'll also be vocal appearances from Dragon Ball mainstays like Sean Schemmel as adult Goku and Chris Sabat as adult Vegeta, but a lot of Daima's cast is made up of comparative newcomers voicing the characters' younger child versions.

An exception, of course, is the comeback of veteran actor Stephanie Nadolny as the kid version of Son Goku.

Known as an iconic voice in the franchise, most notably playing Gohan in Dragon Ball Z along with its movies and games, Nadolny was equally remembered as the voice of kid Goku for the same reasons, but majorly in the original Dragon Ball anime as well as GT.

However, Nadolny seemingly left or was taken out of the franchise for reasons that are still unconfirmed today. Her last Dragon Ball role before before Daima was playing kid Goku in the 2010 game Dragon Ball: Origins 2.

Afterward, she was replaced by Colleen Clinkenbeard in all iterations of both Gohan and kid Goku starting from the English dub of Dragon Ball Z Kai.

Her first Dragon Ball role in 14 years, the dub English of Daima should be worth checking out if you loved Stephanie Nadolny's original take on the character.

