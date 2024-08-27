Demon Slayer fans can look forward to collections of the Entertainment District and Mugen Train arcs on DVD and Blu-ray, arriving just in time for Christmas on Monday 2nd December 2024.

Meanwhile, the final episodes of Attack on Titan will also be released on both physical formats, with an accompanying limited edition, on Monday 23rd December 2024, allowing fans to complete their collections of the global phenomenon.

Crunchyroll will also be releasing Blu-ray Steelbook editions of Attack on Titan seasons 1-3 in December, for those who want to add a premium edge to their anime treasure trove.

Other highlights from the final quarter of the year include One Piece: Collection 34 and My Hero Academia: Season 6 Part 2 in October and Dragon Ball Z: The Complete Series in December.

You can find the full Crunchyroll Blu-ray and DVD release schedule below, and you can sign up today with a 14-day free trial to start watching anime immediately.

SEPTEMBER

9th September

Rent-a-Girlfriend - Season 2 (Blu-ray)

The Devil is a Part-Timer! - Season 2 Part 2 (Blu-ray)

16th September

Bungo Stray Dogs - Season 4 (Blu-ray)

The Ancient Magus' Bride - Season 2 Part 1 (Blu-ray)

The Ancient Magus' Bride - Season 2 Part 1 (DVD)

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! - The Complete Season (Blu-ray)

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! - The Complete Season (DVD)

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! - The Complete Season Limited Edition (DVD & Blu-ray)

23rd September

Am I Actually the Strongest? - The Complete Season (Blu-ray)

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition (Blu-ray)

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 - The Complete Season (Blu-ray)

30th September

Bungo Stray Dogs - Season 5 (Blu-ray)

Rent-a-Girlfriend - Season 3 (Blu-ray)

OCTOBER

Gear 5 Luffy in One Piece. Toei Animation

7th October

Mobile Suit Gundam The Witch From Mercury - Season 1 Limited Edition - HMV Exclusive (Blu-ray)

Mobile Suit Gundam The Witch From Mercury - Season 2 Limited Edition - HMV Exclusive (Blu-ray)

One Piece: Collection 34 (DVD)

One Piece: Collection 34 (Blu-ray)

The Great Cleric: Season 1 (Blu-ray)

14th October

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage - The Complete Season (Blu-ray)

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage - The Complete Season (DVD)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie - Scarlet Bond (Blu-ray)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie - Scarlet Bond (DVD)

21st October

Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island - Movie (Blu-ray)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - Season 2 Part 1 (Blu-ray)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - Season 2 Part 1 (DVD)

My Hero Academia - Season 6 Part 2 (Blu-ray)

My Hero Academia - Season 6 Part 2 (DVD)

My Hero Academia - Season 6 Part 2 Limited Edition (DVD & Blu-ray)

28th October

86 EIGHTY-SIX - The Complete Season (Blu-ray)

86 EIGHTY-SIX - The Complete Season (DVD)

My Hero Academia - Season 5 The Complete Season (Blu-ray)

My Hero Academia - Season 5 The Complete Season (DVD)

TRIGUN STAMPEDE - Season 1 (Blu-ray)

TRIGUN STAMPEDE - Season 1 Limited Edition (DVD & Blu-ray)

Hell's Paradise - Season 1 (Blu-ray)

Hell's Paradise - Season 1 (DVD)

Hell's Paradise - Season 1 - Limited Edition (DVD & Blu-ray)

NOVEMBER

4th November

Classroom For Heroes (Blu-ray)

Ouran High School Host Club - Complete Series (Blu-ray)

VINLAND SAGA - Season 2 Part 2 (Blu-ray)

11th November

One Piece: Collection 35 (DVD)

One Piece: Collection 35 (Blu-ray)

18th November

GOBLIN SLAYER - Season 2 (DVD)

GOBLIN SLAYER - Season 2 (Blu-ray)

25th November

The Ancient Magus' Bride - Season 2 Part 2 (Blu-ray)

The Ancient Magus' Bride - Season 2 Part 2 (DVD)

DECEMBER

Attack on Titan. Crunchyroll

2nd December

Attack on Titan Season 1 - Steelbook (Blu-ray)

DARLING in the FRANXX - The Complete Season (Blu-ray)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc (Blu-ray)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc (DVD)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc (Blu-ray)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc (DVD)

Dragon Ball Z - The Complete Series (Blu-ray)

Dragon Ball Super - The Complete Series (Blu-ray)

PSYCHO-PASS: Providence - Movie (Blu-ray)

PSYCHO-PASS: Providence - Movie (DVD)

PSYCHO-PASS: Providence - Movie - Limited Edition (DVD & Blu-ray)

9th December

Attack on Titan Season 2 - Steelbook (Blu-ray)

16th December

Attack on Titan Season 3 - Steelbook (Blu-ray)

23rd December

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS (Blu-ray)

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS (DVD)

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS - Limited Edition (DVD & Blu-ray)

Check out more of our Anime coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.