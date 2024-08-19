Series director Yuichiro Hayashi said in a statement: "I originally drew the storyboards [for The Final Chapters] with the idea that it would be watched as a single movie. So, having the opportunity to have everyone watch it in the best possible environment, the theatre, is a dream come true for me."

A trailer for Attack on Titan The Movie: The Last Attack has also been unveiled, outlining the premise of the anime’s concluding episodes as Eren attempts to bring about The Rumbling, an apocalyptic event in which Wall Titans charge across the planet and obliterate all life in their path.

Season 4 was first released in 2020 and came in multiple parts, with the final chapters releasing in November 2023 in Japanese, and then later in January 2024 in English.

More like this

But when can we expect Attack on Titan: The Last Attack to land? Read on for everything you need to know.

Attack on Titan. Crunchyroll

The compilation film will rumble its way into Japanese cinemas on Friday 8th November 2024.

A worldwide screening is yet to be confirmed.

The feature will be 145 minutes long and directed by Attack on Titan's series director, Yuichiro Hayahsi.

Is there an Attack on Titan: The Last Attack movie trailer

Yes, you can watch below:

Attack on Titan is available to watch via Crunchyroll and Funimation. If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub.

Advertisement

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.