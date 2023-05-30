Now one of the most popular anime series in recent times, the show follows the original manga series written by Sango Harukawa in 2012.

The name might make viewers think they’re in for a sweet story about puppies, but the hit anime series Bungo Stray Dogs is a world away from being kawaii.

Focusing on main character Nakajima Atsushi after he is kicked out of an orphanage, he rescues a man attempting suicide while standing by a river.

Nakajima later learns that stranger Dazai is a member of a special detective agency that tries to protect their town from the local mafia.

Over 50 episodes of Bungo Stray Dogs have now aired, with season 4 wrapping up in March 2023. Alongside the 2018 feature film Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple, a live-action film entitled Bungo Stray Dogs The Movie: Beast was also released in 2020.

A spin-off TV series called Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! aired for two months in 2021.

Even though the season 4 action has only just drawn to a close, season 5 is about to head to our screens.

Read on for everything you need to know about Bungo Stray Dogs season 5.

Will there be a season 5 of Bungo Stray Dogs?

Straight after season 4 of Bungo Stray Dogs finished airing in March 2023, Kadokawa was quick to announce the confirmation of a fifth season.

The announcement came via the show’s official Twitter account, while also stating that Kamui is closing in on the Armed Detective Agency.

Fans only have to wait a few short months between seasons, meaning now is the ideal time to catch up on any previous episodes.

Though season 5 has been confirmed, there is no definitive release date as of yet.

However, the season is set to premiere sometime in July 2023.

We’ll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest release date news for Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 as soon as we get it.

Why is Bungo Stray dogs so popular?

Since it began airing in 2016, Bungo Stray Dogs is thought to be one of the most popular anime series in recent years.

The show’s creative spin on its storytelling and ongoing commitment to detailed worldbuilding are considered to be some of the reasons why the show has been so successful, alongside the unique nature of its main story.

The original manga series has approximately seven main arcs, with multiple sub-arcs in the penultimate two main arcs of the story.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 cast: who will return?

Though no official casting announcements have been made yet, fans can make a pretty good guess at who is set to return for the show’s fifth instalment.

The below stars are expected to return for Bungo Stray Dogs season 5:

Yūto Uemura as Nakajima Atsushi (Japanese) / Max Mittelman (English)

Mamoru Miyano as Dazai Osamu (Japanese) / Kaiji Tang (English)

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Kunikida Doppo (Japanese) / Patrick Seitz (English)

Hiroshi Kamiya as Edogawa Rampo (Japanese) / Landon McDonald (English)

Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Tanizaki Junichiro (Japanese) / Spike Spencer (English)

Hiroyuki Kagura as Miyazawa Kenji (Japanese) / Lucien Dodge (English)

Viewers may also recognise Yūto Uemura for his previous anime roles in Tsurune and Nanbaka, while Landon McDonald is also currently featuring in Jujutsu Kaisen — and is expected to return for its second season.

Has a trailer been released for Bungo Stray Dogs season 5?

Crunchyroll released the first look trailer for Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 a few weeks after the show’s announcement (8th April).

In the 90-second teaser, viewers are left with the parting words “The only way forward is to fight and win!”

Watch the action unfold in full for yourself below:

Bungo Stray Dogs seasons 1 to 4 are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

