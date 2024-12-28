Part 4 is expected to be the final instalment of the wildly popular anime series – but when can we expect it?

Here's everything we know so far.

While there's no specific release date confirmed just yet, we'd definitely expect Part 4 to be released in 2025.

If we had to guess, we'd predict mid to late 2025, so fans might have a bit of a wait on their hands after the conclusion to Part 3.

Bleach.

However, we definitely know it's in the works. Bleach manga artist Tite Kubo has been sharing tidbits, previously sharing on his social media: "Today I attended a meeting for part 4!

"We seriously discussed each episode, one by one! For this meeting, I had prepared new storyboards, and the production team was very enthusiastic!!"

What will be the plot of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4?

Of course, we don't know the specifics of the plot yet, but of course we know the basics from the manga.

We'd expect Part 4 to delve into the Soul King's and the history of the Soul Society, after those themes were introduced in Part 3.

Since it's the final instalment, we're also expecting a dramatic showdown between Ichigo Kurosaki and Yhwach.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Crunchyroll

How many episodes will there be in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4?

We're expecting another 13 episodes in Part 4.

Is there a trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4?

There's no trailer for the new part just yet.

How to watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

All new episodes of the anime will be streamed on Hulu in the US, while those in other territories like the UK will find it on Disney Plus.

Those in Asia can watch Bleach TYBW on Ani-One Asia.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.