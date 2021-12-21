Meet the cast of The Amazing Mr Blunden

This Christmas Eve, Mark Gatiss’ reimagining of The Amazing Mr Blunden is set to light up our screens – based on the 1972 film of the same name, which was in turn inspired by 1969 novel The Ghosts by Antonia Barber, this new feature-length adaptation stars Simon Callow in the title role, with writer/director Gatiss also cast as the villainous Mr. Wickens.

The festive adventure sees London teenagers Jamie and Lucy Allen meet first the mysterious Mr Blunden and later what appears to be a pair of ghost children. But there’s more to these spooky kids, Sara and Georgie, than meets the eye… and Lucy and Jamie’s strange visitor seems to be the key to it all.

Joining Callow and Gatiss in the fantasy drama is a cast of star names and talented newcomers – read on for our essential guide to the cast of The Amazing Mr Blunden.

Simon Callow plays Mr. Blunden

Who is Mr. Blunden? A mysterious old man who makes the Allen family an offer they cannot refuse.

What else has Simon Callow been in? Simon Callow CBE is an actor, director and writer known for roles in Amadeus (1984), A Room with a View (1985), David Copperfield (1986), Shakespeare in Love (1998), Doctor Who (playing Charles Dickens in 2005 episode The Unquiet Dead), Outlander and The Witcher.

Mark Gatiss plays Mr. Wickens

Who is Mr. Wickens? A sinister figure, who may be plotting the demise of Sara and Georgie.

What else has Mark Gatiss been in? Gatiss, who also wrote and directed The Amazing Mr Blunden, is known for writing for and appearing in the series Doctor Who, Sherlock and Dracula, and first rose to fame alongside Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton and Jeremy Dyson as one member of comedy troupe The League of Gentlemen. He played Tycho Nestoris in Game of Thrones.

Tamsin Greig plays Mrs. Wickens

Who is Mrs. Wickens? The wicked wife of Mr. Wickens, there’s “nothing comic” about this character, according to her alter-ego Tamsin Greig. “I’m pure evil and that’s why I wanted to do this job,” she said. “My children won’t look at pictures of me. And they’re adults!”

What else has Tamsin Greig been in? Greig played Fran Katzenjammer in Black Books, Dr Caroline Todd in Green Wing, Beverly Lincoln in Episodes and Jackie Goodman in Friday Night Dinner. She also voices Debbie Aldridge in BBC Radio 4’s soap opera The Archers.

Tsion Habte plays Lucy

Who is Lucy? London teenager Lucy Allen travels with her mother and brother to a ruined country house that’s said to be haunted and embarks on an unexpected adventure.

What else has Tsion Habte been in? Habte previously played Makeda Kidane in ITV drama Liar and has also appeared in episodes of Sex Education (as Fiona), Back (as Sally) and Feel Good (as Samira).

Jason Rennie plays Jamie

Who is Jamie? Jamie Allen is Lucy’s brother who, like his sister, experiences an apparently ghostly encounter.

What else has Jason Rennie been in? Rennie previously appeared in BBC thriller The Capture as Zain Mahdi.

Vinette Robinson as Mrs. Allen

Who is Mrs. Allen? Mother to Lucy and Jamie, who is invited by Mr. Blunden to become caretaker to the country house.

What else has Vinette Robinson been in? Robinson’s previous TV appearances have included roles in Sherlock, Black Mirror, and as civil rights campaigner Rosa Parks in Doctor Who. She also played Nicola Daniels on BBC drama The A Word and Pilot Tyce in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

India Fowler as Sara

Who is Sara? One of a pair of ‘ghosts’ – actually children who have travelled through time to seek help.

What else has India Fowler been in? Fowler previously played Ellen Mason in the Netflix series Safe and the young version of Zoe Walker in Netflix’s White Lines.

Xavier Wilkins as Georgie

Who is Georgie? The other ‘ghost’ who, like Sara, is convinced that Mr. and Mrs. Wickens have murder on their mind.

What else has Xavier Wilkins been in? The Amazing Mr Blunden is newcomer Wilkins’ first screen role.

Sam Spruell as Bertie

Who is Bertie? Bertie is uncle to Sara and Georgie.

What else has Sam Spruell been in? Recently seen playing the villain Swarm in Doctor Who’s latest series, Spruell has also appeared in The Hurt Locker (2008), Snow White & the Huntsman (2012), and Legend (2015), and recently has starred in Small Axe: Mangrove )2000) as PC Frank Pulley and 2021 series The North Water as Cavendish.

Liz White as Jill Tucker

What else has Liz White been in? Best known for her role as Annie Cartwright in the BBC series Life on Mars, White also played Emma Keane in Channel 4’s Ackley Bridge, the titular The Woman in Black in the 2012 film of the same name, and Fiona Grayson in the latest series of ITV’s Unforgotten.

Sean Gilder as Dave Tucker

What else has Sean Gilder been in? Gilder is best known for his portrayal of Paddy Maguire on Shameless from 2005 to 2010. He has also appeared on Doctor Who (as the Sycorax Leader) as well as in Our Girl and Poldark (as Tholly Tregirls).

Madeline Smith as Geraldine

What else has Madeline Smith been in? Smith played Bella Wickens in the 1972 film version of The Amazing Mr Blunden. She is also known for playing Bond girl Miss Caruso in Live and Let Die (1973), for roles in the Hammer horror films The Vampire Lovers (1970), Taste the Blood of Dracula (1970), and Theatre of Blood (1973), and for appearing in comedy films Up Pompeii (1971) and Carry On Matron (1972).

Rosalyn Landor as Mrs. Monk Burton

What else has Rosalyn Landor been in? Landor played Sara Latimer in the 1972 film version of The Amazing Mr Blunden and also appeared in The Devil Rides Out (1968), Jane Eyre (1970), Rumpole of the Bailey (in 1983) and The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes (in 1984).

Also included in the cast are: Kitty Archer (The Pursuit of Love) as Bella Wickens, Spike Fearn as Tom, Katherine Jakeways (The Salisbury Poisonings, Unforgotten) as Julie, Amanda Lawrence (Honour) as Meakin, Elliot Levey (Man Down) as Claverton, Raj Ghatak (Doctors) as Dr Hugh.

The Amazing Mr Blunden airs on Christmas Eve (Friday, 24th December) at 7pm on Sky Max. Visit our Fantasy hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.