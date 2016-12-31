New Year's Eve parties are notoriously hit and miss. Sometimes the celebration is fun and exciting with nobody being sick on you, and just the right amount of Champagne. But other times, it's a let-down, with boring parties which peak too early and leave you wondering why we make such a big deal about time simply passing.

Advertisement

So as we get ready to see in 2016, we've come up with five TV characters who would make sure New Years Eve was always amazing.