Anyone who wants to watch shows on BBC iPlayer will have to register with the BBC from early 2017.

Advertisement

Next year, to use the BBC's on demand and catch up service will have to set up a BBC ID account, adding name, email address and postcode.

Since September this year, users have had to have paid for a TV Licence to watch shows on iPlayer (you can read the ever-so-handy Radio Times guide about that here). The BBC say that the new registration system is designed to create a 'more personalised' user experience.

Over seven million people have signed up to the new BBC services since last year, but this will be the first time it will be compulsory to sign in to use iPlayer, iPlayer Radio and some mobile apps.

Why? Well, it’s to encourage more people to pay their £145.50 annual fee TV licence, the licence you now need to watch shows on iPlayer (you can read the ever-so-handy Radio Times guide about that here). The Beeb also say you'll need a login so they can create a more personalised iPlayer.