You’ll need a password to watch BBC iPlayer from 2017
New rules mean that from early next year you'll need to log into the site to catch up on your favourite shows
Anyone who wants to watch shows on BBC iPlayer will have to register with the BBC from early 2017.
Next year, to use the BBC's on demand and catch up service will have to set up a BBC ID account, adding name, email address and postcode.
Since September this year, users have had to have paid for a TV Licence to watch shows on iPlayer (you can read the ever-so-handy Radio Times guide about that here). The BBC say that the new registration system is designed to create a 'more personalised' user experience.
Over seven million people have signed up to the new BBC services since last year, but this will be the first time it will be compulsory to sign in to use iPlayer, iPlayer Radio and some mobile apps.
Why? Well, it’s to encourage more people to pay their £145.50 annual fee TV licence, the licence you now need to watch shows on iPlayer (you can read the ever-so-handy Radio Times guide about that here). The Beeb also say you'll need a login so they can create a more personalised iPlayer.
BBC director general Tony Hall said, “I want everyone to get the very best from the BBC. By learning about what you want and like we can take you to more of the great programmes you love, stories you might be interested in and content you might otherwise never have discovered.
“This is a real transformation - reinventing public service broadcasting for the digital age. Millions of people are already benefitting from this more personalised BBC, and by rolling it out for everyone no one will be left behind.”