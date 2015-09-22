She's the Queen of Cakes, the refined, fair and – for five more precious episodes – gentle judge of BBC2's Great British Bake Off. She's sensible and elegant. She's rebellious, fearless, ambitious and hard-working – and she's found huge success later in life. Plus she's a fashion icon who is officially sexier than J-Lo.

Advertisement

Mary Berry is pretty awesome. And at 81 years old she has a zest for life that gives us something to aspire to – but do we have the potential to be as brilliant as her when we're octogenarians? Only one way to find out...