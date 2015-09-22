Will you be as brilliant as Mary Berry when you're 81?
If we can't have the Great British Bake Off judge as our granny, we at least want to live safe in the knowledge that we have what it takes to be as wonderful as her...
She's the Queen of Cakes, the refined, fair and – for five more precious episodes – gentle judge of BBC2's Great British Bake Off. She's sensible and elegant. She's rebellious, fearless, ambitious and hard-working – and she's found huge success later in life. Plus she's a fashion icon who is officially sexier than J-Lo.
Mary Berry is pretty awesome. And at 81 years old she has a zest for life that gives us something to aspire to – but do we have the potential to be as brilliant as her when we're octogenarians? Only one way to find out...
[playbuzz playbuzz_url='/radiotimes10/will-you-be-as-awesome-as-mary-berry-when-youre-80' /]